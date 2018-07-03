14 Tour de France rules you probably didn’t know

The world's biggest bike race has a comprehensive set of rules - here are some regulations that may not be commonly known

The Tour de France has its own set of rules and regulations governing the running or the event and conduct of the riders, teams and staff. Here are a selection of rules you may not know. Carrying or using glass containers is strictly forbidden – Article 6b The wearing of leader waterproofs other than those provided by the race organisers is forbidden – Article 5 Ensure that no accredited vehicle belonging to their team has a television in the front of the said vehicle – Article 9 Competitors who commit assault, utter insults, threaten or willfully cause delays or demonstrations will be penalised – Article 9 If a group of riders gets split into two as the result of a level crossing closing, the first part of the group will be slowed down or stopped to allow the riders that have been delayed to regain their place in said group – Article 19 Out of respect for the public, the wearing of glasses, other than corrective glasses, and of rigid helmets is forbidden during all of the official proceedings at the start and the finish – Article 21 In the event of a tie in the general ranking, the number of stage victories are added up for each rider, followed by the number of intermediate sprint victories; if there is still no clear winner, the individual time ranking is used – Article 24 It is strictly forbidden to make any changes to any official items (bibs or number plate) – Article 2 Any spraying of competitors from a team vehicle is strictly forbidden – Article 6b ASO may exclude from the event any team or any of its members in the event of customs fraud or indecent appearance – Article 28.2 In order to avoid any risk of a conflict of interest, the teams and each of their members (riders, supervisory staff, trainers, doctors, etc.) are obliged not to personally take part in sports betting ventures concerning the Tour de France, either directly or through an intermediary – Article 30 Any notably unjustified retirement may lead to the withdrawal of all prizes won since the start of the race – Article 8 Any prize-winner who refuses to take part in the official proceedings at the start and the finish in his race outfit will be penalised – Article 21 All riders in a given bunch shall be credited with the same time when they cross the finishing line. A split occurs when the gap of over 1 second is noted between two riders. Timekeeper–commissaires shall give a new time. However, in stages expected to finish in bunch sprints, the time gap required for a split shall be 3 seconds – Article 14