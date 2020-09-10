Tour de France standings: The latest results at the 2020 race

The Tour de France 2020 is well underway and the riders have shown what they are wanting to get out of this race.

We haven’t had many surprises when it comes to the general classification aside from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) losing over half an hour after suffering from a crash he had on stage one.

The battle for green is well underway with the situation currently being a two horse race between defending seven time green jersey champion, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and the Irish champion, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).

There is the potential for others to come into the mix for green with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) both taking two stage wins at this year’s race.

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) both taking consistent points in the intermediate sprints too.

The mountains polka-dot jersey is yet to really properly get going but Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r La Mondiale) currently leads ahead of his team-mate, Nans Peters, winner of stage eight, in second.

The white jersey looks to be much tighter than recent years as well with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) really having a good battle for yellow, meaning a battle for white as well.

Tour de France 2020 – General classification

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 22-15-24

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 21s

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis at 28s

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale, at 30s

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at 32s

6. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at same time

7. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 44s

8. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-02

9. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 1-15

10. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-42

Tour de France 2020 – Points classification

1. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 243 pts

2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgroha, 175 pts

3. Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, 157 pts

4. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal, 155 pts

5. Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team, 140 pts

Tour de France 2020 – Mountains classification

1. Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, 36 pts

2. Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, 31 pts

3. Marc Hirschi (Sui) Team Sunweb, 26 pts

4. Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo, 24 pts

5. Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, 20 pts

Tour de France 2020 – Best young rider classification

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, in 46-15-45

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 23s

3. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 1-41

4. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 5-47

5. Daniel Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 52-12

Tour de France 2020 – Best team clasification

1. Movistar Team, in 138-53-04

2. EF Pro Cycling, at 5-12

3. Trek-Seagfredo, at 5-27

4. Ag2r La Mondiale, at 13-22

5. Team Jumbo-Visma, at 17-07

Tour de France 2020 – Stage 11 results

1. Caleb Ewan (Aud) Lotto-Soudal, in 4-00-01

2. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

4. Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels – Vital Concept

5. Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

6. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

7. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

9. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale

10. Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling, all at same time