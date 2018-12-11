UCI confirms all WorldTour and Pro Continental teams for 2019

The governing body has published a list of the teams for next season, with some new additions

The UCI has confirmed all the WorldTour and Professional Continental teams that will be racing in 2019.

Teams must apply for a licence to race at their designated level, with cycling’s governing body approving squads to race.

Some teams will be changing names heading into the new year, and there are some new additions to the Pro Continental roster.

Quick-Step Floors will be changing names as a new title sponsor has come on board, and the team will be known as Deceuninck-Quick – Step next year.

BMC Racing will also be undergoing major changes, as the team is taken over by another sponsor and will be called CCC Team.

Those are the only major changes to the list of 18 WorldTour teams for next year.

In the lower tier Pro Continental team Fortuneo-Samsic – now home to André Greipel – will be renamed Arkea – Samsic to reflect the change in sponsorship.

There will also be two new teams joining the list of Pro Contintental teams – Corendon-Circus and W52/ FC Porto.

Corendon-Circus is the home of cyclocross superstar Mathieu van der Poel, and the Belgian team will be stepping up from continental level.

Portugese team W52/FC Porto will also be making the move to the Pro Continental ranks from the lower Continental division.

Another new addition is the Danish team Riwal Readynez Cycling Team.

The UCI has also granted a new licence to Spanish team Burgos-BH, which will be suspended early next season after a number of doping scandals.

UCI WorldTour teams 2019

AG2R-La Mondiale – France

Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan

Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain

Bora-Hansgrohe – German

Deceuninck – Quick-Step – Belgium

Dimension Data – South Africa

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA

Groupama-FDJ – France

Lotto-Soudal – Belgium

Mitchelton-Scott – Australia

Movistar – Spain

Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland

Team Jumbo – Netherlands

Team Sky – Great Britain

Team Sunweb – Germany

Trek-Segafedo – USA

UAE Team Emirates – UAE

UCI Pro Continental teams 2019

Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec – Italy

Bardiani-CSF – Italy

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA -Spain

Cofidis – France

Direct Energie – France

Euskadi Basque Country-Murias – Spain

Gazprom-Rusvelo – Russia

Hagens Berman Axeon – USA

Manzana Postobon – Colombia

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane – Italy

Rally UHC Cycling – USA

Riwal Readynez Cycling Team – Denmark

Sport Vlaanderen- Baloise – Belgium

Team Arkea-Samsic – France

Team Novo Nordisk – USA

Tharcor – Italy

Vital Concept-B&B Hotels – France

Wallonie Bruxelles – Belgium

Burgos-BH – Spain

Corendon-Circus – Belgium

Delko Marseille Provence – France

Israel Cycling Academy – Israel

Roomot-Charles – Netherlands

W52 / FC Porto – Portugal

Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team – Belgium