UCI confirms all WorldTour and Pro Continental teams for 2019

The governing body has published a list of the teams for next season, with some new additions
The UCI has confirmed all the WorldTour and Professional Continental teams that will be racing in 2019.
Teams must apply for a licence to race at their designated level, with cycling’s governing body approving squads to race.
Some teams will be changing names heading into the new year, and there are some new additions to the Pro Continental roster.
Quick-Step Floors will be changing names as a new title sponsor has come on board, and the team will be known as Deceuninck-Quick – Step next year.
BMC Racing will also be undergoing major changes, as the team is taken over by another sponsor and will be called CCC Team.
Those are the only major changes to the list of 18 WorldTour teams for next year.
In the lower tier Pro Continental team Fortuneo-Samsic – now home to André Greipel – will be renamed Arkea – Samsic to reflect the change in sponsorship.
There will also be two new teams joining the list of Pro Contintental teams – Corendon-Circus and W52/ FC Porto.
Corendon-Circus is the home of cyclocross superstar Mathieu van der Poel, and the Belgian team will be stepping up from continental level.
Portugese team W52/FC Porto will also be making the move to the Pro Continental ranks from the lower Continental division.
Another new addition is the Danish team Riwal Readynez Cycling Team.
The UCI has also granted a new licence to Spanish team Burgos-BH, which will be suspended early next season after a number of doping scandals.
UCI WorldTour teams 2019
AG2R-La Mondiale – France
Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan
Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain
Bora-Hansgrohe – German
Deceuninck – Quick-Step – Belgium
Dimension Data – South Africa
EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA
Groupama-FDJ – France
Lotto-Soudal – Belgium
Mitchelton-Scott – Australia
Movistar – Spain
Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland
Team Jumbo – Netherlands
Team Sky – Great Britain
Team Sunweb – Germany
Trek-Segafedo – USA
UAE Team Emirates – UAE
UCI Pro Continental teams 2019
Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec – Italy
Bardiani-CSF – Italy
Caja Rural – Seguros RGA -Spain
Cofidis – France
Direct Energie – France
Euskadi Basque Country-Murias – Spain
Gazprom-Rusvelo – Russia
Hagens Berman Axeon – USA
Manzana Postobon – Colombia
Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane – Italy
Rally UHC Cycling – USA
Riwal Readynez Cycling Team – Denmark
Sport Vlaanderen- Baloise – Belgium
Team Arkea-Samsic – France
Team Novo Nordisk – USA
Tharcor – Italy
Vital Concept-B&B Hotels – France
Wallonie Bruxelles – Belgium
Burgos-BH – Spain
Corendon-Circus – Belgium
Delko Marseille Provence – France
Israel Cycling Academy – Israel
Roomot-Charles – Netherlands
W52 / FC Porto – Portugal
Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team – Belgium