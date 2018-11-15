Sock height rules will be enforced by UCI in 2019

The UCI still has time for the little things…

The UCI has reintroduced sock height rules for the 2019 season.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the new cycling season in January, the governing body is firming up its regulations for the next year.

Changes for 2019 include a revamp of team time trials, a new world ranking system and now a maximum sock height.

While teams are folding, riders are battling for pay, and the women’s peloton is pushing for increased professionalisation of the sport, the UCI is making it clear it still has time for the small details.

Here’s what the sock rules say: “Socks and overshoes used in competition may not rise above the height defined by half the distance between the middle of the lateral malleolus and the middle of the fibula head.”

Clear?

Well don’t worry, the UCI has also provided a handy illustration to ensure teams don’t find themselves stepping over the line.

In short, the sock must not breach the halfway mark between the ankle and the bottom of the knee.

But the UCI has not specified how the rule will be enforced, or what the punishment will be.

The UCI seems keen to crack down on teams using clothing for marginal gains (without actually mentioning Team Sky), rather than for the purposes of safety or modesty.

New rules also say clothing cannot change the ‘morphology’ (shape) of a rider and bans any non-essential clothing or device other than for protection.

Changes to this rule effectively clarify existing rules from 2018 about clothes not being adapted for any purpose other than clothing or safety.

The 2019 rules say that changes to clothing surface are allowed, but only by assembling the fabric, by weaving or by threading.

Surface roughness of clothing must not exceed 1mm at most and items must not contain any self-supporting elements or rigid parts.

The UCI had previously regulated sock height but that rule had disappeared from the books in recent years.

The organisation has not set a minimum length, which means some riders will be allowed to a commit fashion crime of the worst order – wearing socks that are too short.