UCI to halve amount riders pay in fines

The amount that riders will have to pay in fines is set to be cut in half, after the UCI responded positively to a request made by the International Riders’ Association.

The decision was made with the view that the fines are too expensive in relation to a rider’s minimum wage, and therefore a change was needed.

>>> Stefan Denifl and Georg Preidler handed four-year bans for blood doping

The UCI are also being lobbied to reduce the fine in terms of UCI points for violations committed by riders. The president of the Professional Cyclists Association (CPA), Gianni Bugno, said: “We have also requested that the penalty in terms of UCI points, which is currently too heavy, gets re-evaluated.

“We have become the mouthpiece of the results of the polls we have conducted among the riders. We keep working in order to meet the needs of the various parties and to achieve the compliance with the rules with more just and appropriate sanctions.”

The CPA are also talking to the UCI about changes to improve rider safety, and used the Giro d’Italia specifically to talk to riders for their views on potential improvements.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Modifications to the feed zone will be asked for, as well as training for the drivers of vehicles in the race and a minimum safety distance between vehicles and riders.

Another considerable change is that the protocol for Extreme Weather Conditions will also be adopted for the women’s WorldTour races. The rule saw the queen stage of the Tour of Turkey shortened,

In February, British rider Peter Kennaugh said the UCI rules were “out of control” after 27 riders were fined for signing on late at the start of the UAE Tour.

Riders were fined 500 Swiss Francs each (£377) and deducted 20 UCI points per rider, while their team mangers were charged 100 Swiss Francs (£754).

Kennaugh, whose team were not fined, told Cycling Weekly at the time: “How can you set a rule that if you’re late for sign-on this happens. People in the UCI must not understand what’s involved in getting to a bike race.

“I’m stood here chatting to you, it wouldn’t be possible because I’d be worried about getting there on time.

“Do they want us to leave the hotel at 7am so we can get to the stage two hours before so we can then have time to get ready, talk to the press, talk to fans? It’s just another one of those rules that makes no sense.”

A new UCI ruled introduced in February meant that riders could also be fined up to £750 for throwing away empty bidons.

The rule was intended to reduce the amount of rubbish left behind after a race.