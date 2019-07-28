Unbelievable video shows moment junior racers crash on flooded street during team time trial

Remarkable footage has emerged after junior riders were involved in a crash caused by flooding during a team time trial.

The incident happened at the Volta al Penedès junior race in Catlunya as race organisers opted to continue the race despite the dangerous weather conditions.

Spanish cycling writer Nieves Moya posted a video of the crash on Twitter, showing riders continuing to race through unbelievable weather conditions.

>>> Chris Froome’s recovery from horror crash ‘ahead of schedule’ says Dave Brailsford

Torrential rain had flooded the road as the team time trial unit powered on through huge puddles, eventually crashing and landing in a pile on the floor.

Moya said: ‘These two videos have reached me from the first Tour of Penedès junior category.

“I find it unfortunate that these future professional have to ride in this situation.”

Heavy rain flooded much of Catalunya on Saturday (July 27), but that wasn’t enough for organisers of the race to cancel the event, a stark contrast to this year’s Tour de France.

Stage 19 of the Tour was neutralised at the top of the Col de l’Iseran as a freak hailstorm caused landslides on the other side of the mountain.

>>> ‘The crash had a bigger impact than I initially thought’: Wout van Aert still unable to leave hospital after Tour crash

Tour winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) had been on the attack as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) was chasing down the Colombian in the hope of holding onto his race lead, but as the roads were impassable due to the mud that covered the course officials decided to stop the race on safety grounds.

Stage 20 was also cut short to the hazardous weather conditions, as the The first category climb to Cormet de Roselend and the second category Côte de Longefoy were both removed from the parcours.

The stage was cut from 130km to just 59km, setting up a 33km hill climb of Val Thorens to decide the general classification battle.