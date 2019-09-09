Jakob Fuglsang takes Vuelta a España stage 16 as Tadej Pogačar gains on Valverde

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) rode to a first ever individual Grand Tour stage victory at 34 years of age, with Tao Geoghegan finishing a disappointed runner-up for the second time at this year’s Vuelta a España.

Another Brit, James Knox (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) was involved in the action until the final few kilometres until he finally cracked and rode across the line in fourth place.

Miguel Ángel López was the second man to go on the offensive as he attacked the GC riders, taking Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) with him.

Alejando Valverde (Movistar) lost time to the 20-year-old Slovenian, who will have a couple more opportunities to try and dislodge the world champion from his second place on GC.

Full report and race results to follow…

Results

Vuelta a España 2019, stage 16: Pravia to Alto de La Cubilla Lena

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, in 4-01-22