Richard Carapaz crashes days before Vuelta a España 2019

Richard Carapaz’s participation in the Vuelta a España has been thrown into doubt after he crashed days before the opening stage.

The Giro d’Italia winner fell last Sunday (August 18), according to his Movistar team, and suffered shoulder injuries.

Carapaz was due one of a duo of potential leaders for the Spanish team at the Vuelta, but the crash has thrown the race into doubt.

The Ecuadorian suffered a number of injuries, including bruises to his shoulder.

A statement from Movistar said: “The participation of Richard Carapaz in the Vuelta a España in doubt as a result of a fall last Sunday, which caused a strong bruise on his right shoulder and serious injuries.

“The decision will be made, depending on its evolution, between this Thursday and tomorrow.”

Carapaz emerged as the unexpected winner of the Giro d’Italia this year, bringing to an end Movistar’s drought in three-week races.

The 26-year-old had been holding well on the opening two weeks of the race, along with Spanish team-mate Mikkel Landa.

He then jumped from sixth overall to take the pink jersey on stage 14 to Courmayeur, and was unshakable in the final week, taking the race win in Verona.

Movistar planned to return to their trident leadership tactic at the Vuelta, with former winners Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana riding alongside Carapaz.

Quintana has previously won the Vuelta, beating Chris Froome (Team Ineos) in 2016, but has been far from his best in Grand Tours in recent seasons as he has targeted the Tour de France, the only three-week race missing from his palmarès.

Valverde, another former Vuelta winner who triumphed in 2009, has also ridden a quiet season after taking the World Championships at the end of last season.

With Quintana set to leave Movistar for Arkéa-Samsic and Carapaz thought to be switching to Team Ineos next season, Valverde is their chosen rider for the overall on paper.