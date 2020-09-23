Tom Dumoulin will race World Championships time trial, then target Vuelta a España 

Tom Dumoulin will be back to racing this week in the World Championships time trial, after a bittersweet Tour de France.

The Jumbo-Visma rider had to sacrifice his own chances of winning the yellow jersey early in the 2020 Tour, but he was still among the strongest in the race by the third week.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

After controlling the race from stage nine, Jumbo were poised to win the race with Primož Roglič before the huge performance by eventual victor Tadej Pogačar on the stage 20 time trial.

Despite the disappointment of his team losing the Tour and finishing second in the Tour’s only TT, Dumoulin showed great form after battling through illness and injury over the last two season.

The 29-year-old has confirmed he will now race in the 31km-long Worlds TT in Imola on Friday (September 25), after initially saying he was unsure if he would race again so close to the Tour.

Jumbo are also reportedly targeting the Vuelta with Dumoulin in October, with the possibility Roglič and Sep Kuss may also race in Spain.

Speaking after the Tour, Dumoulin told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I’m going back home for two more days and on Wednesday I will fly to the World Championships. That depends on how I feel. Friday’s time trial is still subject to change. I have agreed with national coach Koos Moerenhout that I will see how I get out of the Tour.

“I feel good, but I have had a difficult time. It has been quite a lot and I don’t want to overload myself and take that back to next year. I’m going to have a nice rest and then you will see me again in Imola.”

But Dumoulin has now confirmed he will race the TT, in the hopes of repeating his 2017 win.

Competition will be strong in this year’s race however, as reigning champion Rohan Dennis will be looking to defend his title after a quiet restart to the season so far.

>>> ‘One of the most thrilling stages of all time’: Readers share their thoughts on the Tour de France 2020

Dennis’s Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Filippo Ganna also looks to be in phenomenal form after he crushed the field in the final stage TT of Tirreno-Adriatico.