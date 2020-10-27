Vuelta a España 2020: Check out Chris Froome’s one of a kind Pinarello Dogma F12

Chris Froome has revealed a very special version of his usual Pinarello Dogma F12 at the Vuelta a España.

The one of a kind machine is a pop-art inspired bike, designed by a famed Brazilian artist.

Froome shared a picture of the unique bike on social media during the Vuelta’s first rest day on Monday (October 26).

The bike will be put up for auction after the race, with the proceeds going to a non-profit organisation.

Froome said on Twitter: “Riding this one of a kind masterpiece created by Romero Britto and Pinarello today. It will go up for auction later this year to benefit Best Buddies.

“I will definitely be bidding for it myself.”

The bike was designed by Romero Britto, an artist, painter and sculptor based in the USA.

Along with its pop art colour scheme, the Pinarello features all the usual Ineos Grenadiers components, including the Most integrated handlebars, a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Dura-Ace wheels, along with Froome’s signature Osymetric chainring.

Money raised from the sale of the bike will go to Best Buddies International, a worldwide non-profit initiative that aims to help people with learning difficulties.

Froome has previously helped the organisation in its fundraising efforts, including a gala in Miami, Florida, which raised $2.9million.

This season will be the last for Froome on Pinarello bikes, having won all seven of his Grand Tours on the Italian machines, as next year the Brit is leaving Ineos for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Froome will instead be switching to Factor bikes from 2021, as he leaves Ineos after a decade with the British WorldTour team.

The four-time Tour de France winner is currently riding in support of his team in Spain, having fallen out of the general classification race himself on the first stage.