Vuelta a España rider proposes to girlfriend during final stage 21

Finishing a Grand Tour is a memorable life moment for any rider, surviving a gruelling 21-day stage race is a big win even if you haven’t crossed the finish line first at any point.

But Burgos-BH’s Jesús Ezquerra made it an extra special day on the processional stage 21 into Madrid when he proposed to his girlfriend mid-race.

Race footage shows Ezquerra riding up to his team car, which he has organised for his girlfriend to travel in for the final stage, with the 28-year-old also informing the tv cameras of his intentions so they can be there to capture the moment.

Taking out a ring, he pops the questions and his girlfriend says yes.

Thank the cycling gods it was a yes, it would be pretty brutal to have to ride the final 50km of your second ever Grand Tour with your personal life falling apart whilst the rest of the peloton celebrate the end of the Vuelta.

While Ezquerra was busy making his future wife happy with the proposal, his team-mate Diego Rubio was keeping their team’s sponsors satisfied, as he got himself into the breakaway alongside EF Education First’s Daniel Martinez.

With the peloton riding into Madrid, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has tied up his first ever Grand Tour victory, beating world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by a couple of minutes.

In third place is Roglič’s fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), in what has been a watershed moment for Slovenian cycling as they win their first Grand Tour.