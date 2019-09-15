Watch: Mark Renshaw shares heartwarming moment with family in final race at Tour of Britain

Mark Renshaw shared an emotional moment with his family during his last ever professional race in what has been an esteemed 16-year career.

In heartwarming scenes, the 36-year-old stops during the eighth and final stage of the 2019 Tour of Britain to collect a bottle being held out by a soigneur with a special connection to the Australian, his son.

After smiling as he rides up to collect the bottle and give his son a hug, Renshaw is emotional as he pulls away. He then rides up to greet more family members before chasing back up to the peloton.

Renshaw announced his retirement in July, saying: “After 16 years, I’m proud to announce that 2019 will be my final year as a professional road cyclist.”

Riding across the finish line in Manchester, Renshaw was accompanied by his Dimension Data team-mates Bernie Eisel and Mark Cavendish.

Eisel and Renshaw have been team-mates at the South African outfit since 2016, having previously ridden together for FDJ between 2004-2005 and Team Columbia-High Road from 2009 to 2011.

Cavendish and Renshaw’s careers have intertwined since they first raced together in 2009 at Columbia-High Road, the Australian being one of the Manx Missile’s key lead-out men in what has turned out to be one of the most prolific partnerships in the professional peloton. After leaving the American team in 2011, they crossed paths again at Quick-Step in 2014, before both leaving for Dimension Data in 2016, where they also joined back up with Eisel.

Renshaw said at the time of his retirement announcement: “Looking back on my career it’s very gratifying to note the individual successes, as well as being a major component in victories for my team-mates.

“Being a key part of these victories has certainly been a career highlight and motivated me to perfect the role of a lead-out rider.”

Cavendish added: “My long-time friend, team-mate, lead-out man, pilot fish, room-mate, and much more Mark Renshaw announced his retirement from professional cycling. A social media post would not do justice to the tribute you deserve from me mate.

“So I shall wait until you’ve officially taken your last pedal revolution to do a proper tribute. I sincerely hope we race together again before this day. Thank you for everything.”