Mark Renshaw announces he will retire at the end of the season, aged 37

Mark Renshaw has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019 season, when he will be 37 years old.

The Dimension Data rider has been an intrinsic part of Mark Cavendish’s lead-out train, with the pair working together to score wins on the biggest stages.

Australian Renshaw will call time on his 16-year professional career at the end of the season, saying he is unable to compete in races like the Tour de France.

In a statement released on Thursday morning (July 4), Renshaw said: “After 16 years, I’m proud to announce that 2019 will be my final year as a professional road cyclist.

“Looking back on my career it’s very gratifying to note the individual successes, as well as being a major component in victories for my team-mates.

“Being a key part of these victories has certainly been a career highlight and motivated me to perfect the role of a lead-out rider.”

Renshaw started his career with Française des Jeux in 2003, going on to ride for some of the most successful sprint teams in the peloton like Columbia-HTC and Etixx – Quick-Step, before joining South African outfit Dimension Data in 2016 where he will see out the remainder of his career.

Cavendish and Renshaw first teamed up in 2009 at Columbia-HTC and have had phenomenal success together, with Renshaw contributing to 19 of the Brit’s 30 Tour de France stage wins.

Renshaw said one of his fondest memories was finishing second to team-mate Cavendish on the Champs-Élysées on the final day of the 2009 Tour de France.

Both Cavendish and Renshaw have been left out of the Dimension Data squad for the 2019 Tour de France,

He added: “I know it’s the right time to step away from racing, my body and mind won’t allow me to perform and compete to the level that’s required for a race like the Tour de France.

“I am very fortunate to be able to make the decision to finish this chapter of my life on my terms and I’m hugely excited about my future ventures.”

Renshaw has notched 12 career wins for himself despite his role as a support rider, including his first win at Tro-Bro Léon in 2006, two stages of the Tour Down Under, a stage and the overall at the 2011 Tour of Qatar and two stages of the Tour of Britain.

He said he hopes to stay apart of the sport in some way, but also hopes to pursue other passions while spending more time with his family.