Watch: Massive crash on final day of Brisbane Track Cycling World Cup

A massive crash marred the final day of racing at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane.

Australia had already topped the medal table at their home meet after Cameron Meyer and Sam Welsford won the Men’s Madison, but then Annette Edmondson was one of many brought down in the Women’s Omnium scratch race, the final race of the Brisbane round.

This thwarted Edmondson’s attempt for a third gold medal over the weekend, as USA’s Jennifer Valente took the victory.

In a video posted by the Eurosport Twitter account, television cameras pick up the massive crash with two laps remaining.

Speaking on the crash after her win, Valente said: “[it unfolded] one race at a time, with crashes in the scratch race and the points race, you never want to see a competitor injured so I wish Annette Edmonson all the best.”

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin lost narrowly in the quarter final of the Men’s Sprint to Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk, who went on to take gold. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer took bronze, adding a second third place after his bronze in the keirin at the previous World Cup round in Cambridge, New Zealand.

This was only Glaetzer’s second race back after his cancer diagnosis in October. He underwent surgery a month ago to remove a tumour in his throat and will now have his radiotherapy treatment intensified.

The final round of this winter’s Track World Cup offering takes place in the new year in Milton, Canada. The town in Southern Ontario will host the sixth and final meet on January 24.