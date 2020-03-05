Which teams are still planning to race in March? Full list of who’s racing where after coronavirus uncertainty

The spread of coronavirus has caused a lot of upheaval in the pro cycling world, with races being cancelled and postponed, while teams have been opting not to compete.

With the cancelation of Strade Bianche and question marks hanging over a number of upcoming races, the coronavirus situation is ever evolving.

To help you keep up to date with the currently situation, we have put together a list of who is and isn’t racing where for the rest of March.

Upcoming major races

Strade Bianche men’s and women’s, March 7 – Cancelled

Paris-Nice, March 8-15

Tirreno-Adriatico, March 11-7

Nokere Koerse men’s and women’s, March 18

Bredene Koksijde Classic, March 20

Milan-San Remo, March 21

Trofeo Alfredo Binda women’s, March 22

Volta a Catalunya, March 23-29

E3 BinckBank Classic, March 27

Ghent Wevelgem men’s and women’s, March 29

Teams not racing

Team Ineos – After the sudden and tragic loss of their sports director Nicolas Portal, British WorldTour squad Ineos have announced they will not be racing again until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23. They will miss Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse, and the Bredene Koksijde Classics.

Ag2r La Mondiale – The French WorldTour team will not be racing Tirreno-Adriatico or Milan-San Remo.

Astana – Team boss Alexander Vinokourov has announced his squad will miss Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.EF Pro Cycling

EF Pro Cycling – American squad EF have asked to skip Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

Groupama-FDJ – As one of the teams with riders still quarantined in the UAE, Groupama have been forced to miss Tirreno-Adriatico.

Jumbo-Visma – One of the first teams to announce they won’t be racing, Jumbo will skip Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan Sam Rem

Mitchelton-Scott – Australian WorldTour team Mitchelton-Scott have announced both their men’s and women’s teams will be missing a number of races – Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse, and the Bredene Koksijde Classics.

Sunweb – The squad have chosen to miss the upcoming Italian races, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

UAE Team Emirates – Will miss Paris-Nice, Tirreno and San Remo.

Teams who will race

Lotto-Soudal – team manager John Lelangue has said his team intend to start in all the Italian and French races that go ahead.

Israel Start-Up Nation – The team plan to race all of their currently scheduled events.