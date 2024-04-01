Specialized owes Salvadoran workers $659,000 in unpaid wages, investigation reveals

Specialized was one of four companies the workers produced garments for; two of them have agreed to pay severance and unpaid wages to the workers, but Specialized and Hanes have not.

Green America's Don't Specialize in Wage Theft campaign
(Image credit: Green America)
By Cycling Weekly
published

Leading bicycle manufacturer Specialized reportedly owes Salvadoran workers $659,000 in unpaid wages.

2024 investigation by the Worker Rights Consortium has found that 831 workers who lost their jobs after an APS garment factory in El Salvador closed in August 2022 were denied their wages and severance benefits, which is against Salvadoran law.

