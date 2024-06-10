Record turnout for World Naked Bike Ride in London

Caution - this article features some images including nudity, which some readers may find offensive

A record number of people turned out for the World Naked Bike Ride in London on Saturday, with more than a thousand cycling around the capital in the nude.

Around 1,200 riders took part in the event at the weekend, which sees people strip off in order to promote body positivity and to trumpet all the good things about bike riding, and to push for more cycling infrastructure.

It's an international clothing-optional bike ride in which participants organise, gather and ride collectively on human-powered transport in an effort to "deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world."

The website says: "The London ride has the excitement of a carnival, with big crowds to cheer it on. It is a 'naked bike ride' but you can be 'as bare as you dare' - body painting and fancy dress are welcome. It is fun, legal and all in a worthy cause."

2024 was the 20th anniversary of the first edition, which is quite the sight if you're not expecting it, and it has grown to an annual tradition.

It is not an offence to be naked in public in England and Wales, only an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock, so those riders taking part don't need to worry about breaking a law.

There were eight different starting points in London at the weekend, with all of them ending up on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace. Riders gathered in Clapham Junction, Croydon, Hackney Wick, Kew Bridge, Regents Park, Tower Hill, the Wellington Arch and on the South Bank.

David Selkirk, one of the organisers, told the Evening Standard: "More and more people hear about it, there was a shock factor and now if we go past they know of the event.

"The more and more people who see it, the more they want to get involved. You can now blend in very easily. It’s a nice experience."

"Everybody takes different things from it," Selkirk continued. "The main aspect is body positivity and raising awareness as well as curbing car culture and stopping oil dependency

"The first time is a daunting thing but it very quickly becomes normal."

"It’s a male dominated crowd but we are getting more women, which is great, and it’s right across the age groups. The event is for over 18s to 85 year olds. A good age mix."