Record turnout for World Naked Bike Ride in London

More than 1200 people descended on London with nothing - or very little on - for protest ride

The World Naked Bike Ride on The Mall, in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Caution - this article features some images including nudity, which some readers may find offensive  

A record number of people turned out for the World Naked Bike Ride in London on Saturday, with more than a thousand cycling around the capital in the nude.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸