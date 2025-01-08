REI cuts 428 jobs, shuts down adventure travel and outdoor education programming

'We’ve held out as long as possible, but the fact remains that Experiences is an unprofitable business for the co-op, and we must adjust course,' says REI CEO

Image of an REI store front
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Outdoor retailer REI announced Tuesday that it is closing its Experiences division, including its cycling tours, bike vacations, learn-to-ride programming and mechanics workshops.

This move impacts 428 jobs as the company refocuses on the more profitable parts of its business.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1