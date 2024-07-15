Rest day Tweets: Matteo Jorgenson loses track of time and Luis Figo catches the Tour de France at the roadside

The Tour de France peloton is enjoying its second rest day, but that's no reason for the hashtag-content to stop. If anything, it's a perfect opportunity to look back on the best social media posts from the second week of the race.

As the peloton snakes its way around France, we’ve been treated to a Tour start for the ages, with plenty of the smaller teams making their mark on the race thanks to stage victories for the likes of Biniam Girmay and Kévin Vauquelin.

Speaking of Girmay, the Eritean sparked pandemonium in the streets of Asmara when he won in the streets of Turin to take his first of three victories to date. Girmay said afterwards that the partying back home would head to a whole new level with tables being broken, plenty of beer being drunk and furniture flying everywhere.

Although perhaps the man of the moment was getting confused with England fans at the Euros as opposed to his fans back home, such is the similarity in the behaviour he described. We’ve spotted plenty of footage of the partying in Asmara, but no tables being broken as of yet.

Away from the Girmay related celebrations, Matteo Jorgenson has been getting confused as to what day it is. Trust me Matteo, here at Cycling Weekly we feel you on that one. Life on the Tour can be a confusing affair for riders, fans and journalists alike. And that’s even before we start to file expenses from a spell covering the race.

Here’s our best findings from the last week or so in the world of cycling media… including a cameo from a former Real Madrid footballer on the roadside in France. Enjoy.

We'd go for Pringles

You are not a real fan if you throw chips to riders. But if you really want to throw chips and/or sint bernardus to a rider, i am probably riding up and down coll de rates tomorrow between 12 and 13. I prefer lays and abt12(blue) but would accept abt8 and dorito’s.July 13, 2024

Look folks, I'm on the cover of L'Equipe

A post shared by Intermarché-Wanty (@intermarchecw) A photo posted by on

Has anyone spotted Zinedine Zidane out there on the roadside watching the race?!

Ice ice baby

Ice bath necessary 🥵🌡️ Rubber duck optional 🦆#TDF2024 📸 @hardyccphotos pic.twitter.com/lbrhsSgLjIJuly 11, 2024

What day is it again Matteo...

POV you just woke up dazed and confused in a twin sized bed. You quickly check google maps to find out you are halfway down the Massif Central in France yet you could swear you were riding up the San Luca in Bologna, Italy like yesterday ?????!? #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/ULEgqzens9July 11, 2024

Strava celebrates a big ride from Jonas

A post shared by Strava (@strava) A photo posted by on

We've seen better analogies used to describe the race's two main protagonists

🦢 Swan lake 🤣#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/9pS7DPoVnKJuly 9, 2024

It's a hard life being a soigneur

A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstepteam) A photo posted by on

Sir Wiggo teams up with he who must not be named

It's party time in Asmara

The streets of Asmara celebrating the Tour de France victory of Biniam Girmay 🇪🇷😍 #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/74zkjzk4GAJuly 6, 2024

Merckx comes out of retirement to get back on terms with Cav

A post shared by Jerry Tall - Masters Threat (@40plusmemes) A photo posted by on

Jasper Philipsen is a wanted man... apparently

A post shared by Sir TrackStandMemes (@trackstandmemes) A photo posted by on

Happy belated fourth of July... to those who celebrate

*insert eagle screech which is actually the screech of a red-tailed hawk* 🦅🇺🇸Wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July from our Americans in France! ❤️🤍💙 #TdF2024 #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/9pwx3zuccuJuly 4, 2024

Who knew bears liked Canyon's?

A post shared by VC Adventure Time (@vcadventuretime) A photo posted by on

There's a stowaway in the control room

15. Meanwhile in the other control room

A post shared by UAE Team Emirates🇦🇪 (@uae_team_emirates) A photo posted by on

Oh baby it's raining