Ribble-Weldtite reveal mechanical hindered their performance in Tour of Britain team time trial
The British Continental outfit had been targeting podium finish in the face of WorldTour opposition, but things went wrong early in their run
Ribble-Weldtite have revealed a mechanical spoiled their chances of a podium in the Tour of Britain team time trial.
The British Continental squad went into the 18km TTT as underdogs, but were hoping to take the fight to the big-budget WorldTour teams in Wales.
Under the guidance of aero expert and team rider Dan Bigham, Ribble-Weldtite had been targeting a podium finish in Camarthenshire, even dreaming of taking the victory over teams like Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers.
But the dream quickly fell apart, as Ribble finished the day in eighth place, 1-09 down on the winners Ineos.
Speaking after the stage, the team revealed the Si Wilson, one of the powerhouses in the squad, snapped his chain early in the run, making it an uphill struggle to try and set a strong time.
Bigham said: “It was okay. We were good until the time check and then Si snapped his chain which was definitely not in the plan.
“Over the top [of the climb] we were fine. It was a decent result, just not what we’d hoped for and planned for.
“We were in a good place and then life throws you a bit of a curveball. I think we dealt with it okay.”
Ribble did set an early benchmark time with a time of 21-31 and an average speed of 50.7km/h, holding the hot seat before they were eventually knocked down the standings by the WorldTour teams.
But it was Ineos Grenadiers who went fastest, with time of 20-22 (53.6km/h average), putting Ethan Hayter into the race lead in the process.
Ribble-Weldtite’s general classification leader James Shaw is still in a strong position overall, currently sitting 15th overall, 1-15 behind Hayter heading into the queen stage on day four.
Shaw said: “We were basically a man down from the start. It feels like everything that could have gone wrong probably did.
“It’s not a disaster, but we know we’re capable of more.”
He added that the team also had mechanical issues on the morning of the race, including an electrical failure on one of the TT bikes, which added to the pre-race stress.
>>> Ethan Hayter says he's 'up against it' as he leads Tour of Britain into queen stage
Ribble-Weldtite sport director Colin Sturgess added: “Gutted for the Ribble-Weldtite lads today. A top-five scuttled by a snapped chain for Si Wilson early doors. Loss of a powerhouse like Si had a massive knock on later in the race. Fair play to the boys though - love them to bits.”
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
'I tried to convince him to continue': Miguel Ángel López's team-mate speaks out after his leader abandoned the Vuelta
Imanol Erviti told López that he would regret it if he abandoned the race the way he did
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Dutch team unveil phenomenal squad for women’s road race at 2021 World Championships
With a choice of the strongest riders in the world, leadership is a tricky debate in the Dutch team
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ethan Hayter says he's 'up against it' as he leads Tour of Britain into queen stage
Ineos Grenadiers took stage three team time trial and now sit first and second in the overall standings
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ineos Grenadiers storm to stage win and overall lead with Hayter on Tour of Britain stage three team time trial
The British team showed they had the best strength in depth on the roads of Carmarthenshire
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain rider fined £700 after mayor produced picture of him urinating in public
Alexander Richardson from Alpecin-Fenix was sanctioned after the picture appeared on social media
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Robin Carpenter takes shock solo victory from breakaway on stage two of Tour of Britain 2021
The American was the strongest of a five-man break who were given a huge advantage by the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert unsure of targeting Tour of Britain GC after opening stage win
‘It gives me morale to start like that,’ said the Belgian as he prepare for World Championships
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Crashes and missed opportunities but all smiles - Saint Piran at the Tour of Britain's Cornish start
The continental team celebrated riding Britain's premier race on home roads, despite luck not going their way
By Vern Pitt •
-
Wout van Aert wins stage one of Tour of Britain 2021
The Belgian wins his ninth race of the season
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Julian Alaphilippe confirmed to ride Tour of Britain 2021
The world champion returns for the first time since he won the race in 2018
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •