Richard Freeman 'failed in his duties as a doctor': Anti-doping investigation into ex-British Cycling doctor resumes

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has confirmed that it will resume its case on ex-British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman, after his appeal against his removal from the medical register was dismissed on Monday.

The regulatory body paused its investigation in June 2021 into the ex-doctor until the appeal had been heard by the High Court; now that hurdle has been removed, the case can resume.

British Cycling said on Monday that Freeman "failed in his duties as a doctor".

In March 2021, he was found guilty of ordering banned testosterone by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service "knowing or believing" it would be administered to an unnamed rider for performance enhancement.

Almost two years later, the High Court rejected his appeal, which had previously been adjourned from 2021.

Two years ago, Freeman admitted 18 of the 22 charges brought against him by the tribunal, including purchasing the banned Testogel and lying to UKAD, in a case that had dragged on for two years since February 2019.

As a result of Monday's finding, UKAD said that they will be contacting Freeman's representatives "with a view to resuming its proceedings against him".

The two rule violations he is alleged to have committed are "possession of prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods" and "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

A UKAD statement read: "UK Anti-Doping notes the dismissal of Dr Richard Freeman’s appeal by the High Court, following an appeal hearing in December 2022. The former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor lodged an appeal at the High Court against a decision made by the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) in March 2021.

"UKAD’s case before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) was paused in June 2021 until the conclusion of the High Court appeal. Following confirmation of the outcome of the High Court appeal today, UKAD will be contacting the NADP and Dr Freeman’s representatives with a view to resuming its proceedings against him.

"Dr Freeman is charged with two anti-doping rule violations, and remains provisionally suspended by UKAD."

A British Cycling spokesperson said on Monday: “As we said at the time of the initial verdict, the decision confirms our own findings that Richard Freeman failed in his duties as a doctor, and supports our decision to refer him to the General Medical Council for further investigation.

“In the years since Freeman was suspended from his employment by British Cycling we have made great progress in strengthening our provision of medical services to riders competing for the Great Britain Cycling Team, culminating in our organisation achieving Care Quality Commission status in October 2020 – making us one of the first professional sport medical facilities to achieve CQC status.

“Ensuring that British Cycling remains at the forefront of our sector in this area will continue to be a key priority for us, and under the leadership of our Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nigel Jones, we are incredibly proud of the support we are providing to our riders and wider sport.”