RideLondon set to return in May 2022 with brand new format
Essex County Council is RideLondon's new partner for the event, as a three-day UCI Women's WorldTour race is also added
By Ryan Dabbs
RideLondon will return on Sunday May 29 2022 with a brand new format, including a three-day UCI Women's WorldTour race, as Essex County Council replaces Surrey as partner for the event.
RideLondon returns after the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the pandemic, but the men's race won't feature in 2022.
However, the new format includes a three-day UCI Women's WorldTour race, which starts on Friday 27 May. Essex will host the first two stages of the three-day event.
As well as a new partnership with Essex County Council, RideLondon has also created a new partnership with London Marathon Events. The hope is that Londoners from all backgrounds are inspired to take up cycling, with the event acting as a catalyst for change.
BACK FOR 2022 👀3️⃣-day UCI Women's WorldTour road race,1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-mile sportive on closed roads,🗓 RideLondon 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 Sunday 29 May 2022.Entries open Wednesday 10 November.💙 if you're excited!#RideLondonNovember 2, 2021
There is also a brand new 100-mile challenge, the RideLondon-Essex 100, which passes through some of London's most iconic landmarks and the neighbouring Essex on a traffic-free route. Starting and finishing in the heart of the capital, the full route will be announced in early 2022.
Entries for the 100-mile challenge ride open on Wednesday November 10, where the intial 10,000 available places are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry costs £89.
Once the first 10,000 RideLondon-Essex 100 entries are sold out, a random draw from a ballot will decide who receives the remainder of general entries. The ballot closes on Thursday January 20 2022, with entry costing £89 as well.
Charities are also invited to enter the special ballot for guaranteed charity places in the RideLondon-Essex 100, which will close on Thursday November 4.
As well as the 100-mile challenge, RideLondon will feature family-friendly cycle rides over a variety of distances.
Hugh Brasher, event director of RideLondon, said: “RideLondon has inspired hundreds of thousands of people to cycle more and to date it has raised an incredible £80 million for charities. We are proud of all it has achieved and excited about our plans for 2022 onwards, which offer unique opportunities for our commercial partners.
“We look forward to working with our partners at Essex County Council and numerous London boroughs to create a truly extraordinary celebration of cycling.”
Brian Facer, CEO of British Cycling, said: “Whether you’ve conquered the 100-mile route for charity, cycled down the capital’s most iconic roads without a car in sight or watched the world’s best riders do battle, everybody in our community has a RideLondon story.
“The event has been sorely missed over the past two years, but with an exciting new partnership with Essex County Council and plenty of new routes to explore, I’m certain the 2022 edition will be every bit worth the wait.”
Established by the Mayor of London in 2013 as an Olympic legacy event from the 2012 London Games, RideLondon is broadcast live on the BBC and welcomes over 100,000 riders of all ages enjoying different rides.
-
-
Is e-racing a level playing field?
In the virtual world, winning and losing is all down to the data. Are the avatars up the road beating yours fair and square? David Bradford gauges the state of play
By David Bradford •
-
How to watch Alex Dowsett's Hour Record attempt: Live stream the event from Mexico
Here's how you can watch Dowsett's livestreamed hour record attempt
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
RideLondon Festival 2021 has been cancelled
Focus will be placed on bringing the event back for 2022 while giving people a virtual offering this year
By Jonny Long •
-
RideLondon has no future in Surrey after 2021, says council
The 2021 event has already been scaled back, with the 100-mile sportive and men's WorldTour race both scrapped
By Jonny Long •
-
RideLondon 2020 has been cancelled
RideLondon 2020 has been cancelled, the organisers have announced.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
RideLondon organiser confirms death of 69-year-old man during 100-mile event
Nigel Buchan-Swanson's wife says "he died doing something he loved"
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Brompton World Championship returns to RideLondon for 2018: Entries now open
Annual folding bike race will be held as part of the Prudential RideLondon on Saturday, July 28
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Ballot for 2018 RideLondon-Surrey 100 now open: how to guarantee your place
With RideLondon over for another year, many will already be thinking about the 2018 edition, and when they need to get their entries in for the sportives.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Hectic RideLondon-Surrey Classic sprint revealed by on-bike footage
View inside the peloton in the finale of Sunday's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic as sprinters and their teams jostle for position
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Rider dies after suffering cardiac arrest during RideLondon sportive
Family of Maris Ozols set up fundraising page in his memory
By Henry Robertshaw •