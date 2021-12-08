Sarah Storey's success has 'challenged me' to work towards Paralympic success says Skoda DSI Academy rider
The academy is designed to help develop the next big talents in the sport of cycling
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Four riders have graduated from Dame Sarah Storey's development academy to take their first steps into the pro scene.
The Skoda DSI Academy is set up to support young women on their journey towards the professional peloton, led by Dame Sarah Storey.
The four riders that have graduated from the academy are Morgan Newberry from Leicester, Lucy Ellmore from Harrogate, Rebecca Richards from Newark and Megan Dickerson from Bristol.
Cycling Weekly spoke to Newberry as she will will be joining Storey Racing in 2022 alongside fellow graduate Richards, with Newberry looking ahead at some very big goals as she follows the footsteps, or rather pedal strokes, of Storey as she has the same disability.
"I am working towards some big events in the future and would really love the Paralympics to be one of those, whether 2024 [in Paris] or further into the future. The individual pursuit and road race are the two events that excite me the most.
"Sarah set an incredible, scary, World Record in Tokyo for the individual pursuit so there's loads to work towards and challenge myself too."
Having the same disability as Storey has meant she has learnt from the very best as to how to get the best out of herself on the bike with the same set-up as Britain's greatest Paralympian.
"It definitely has been very useful to have the advice from the best," she continued.
"And even more useful to have the same disability. Sarah understands the challenges and has already found solutions to these challenges that she has been able to pass on. Both Sarah and Barney (Storey's husband) have been brilliant at getting my bike set-up sorted, creating a cradle adaptation and advising on changes such as with the gears."
Newberry said she got into cycling while taking her A levels as a hobby that battled stress helping her get to university.
"I then got involved with the university club [Sheffield Hallam] and from there were opportunities such as the university organised races which I really enjoyed and gave me a brilliant taste for racing," she said.
"I applied to the academy along with 350 other applicants in 2019 and was one of the successful 5 to join the team. We have been at the receiving end of some brilliant opportunities since joining and it's really cool that Sarah heads up the academy."
