Slow down for Essex: safety car to impose 22mph speed limit on RideLondon
Riders not allowed to pass front car during event
Riders taking part in the RideLondon sportive in the UK next weekend will not be permitted to pass a safety car travelling at the front of the event at 22mph, or roughly 35km/h.
The speed limit was revealed in the event guide published by the organisers over the weekend, along with start times for those taking part. The limit could now see riders being forced to slow down, or bunch up.
The event takes place next Sunday, 29 May, and will see 25,000 ride a new 102-mile route around Essex. The closed-road event first took place in 2013, but this will be the first time it does not go around Surrey.
The start line will this May be chalked up outside Somerset House with the start pens extending back down the embankment and up to Trafalgar Square. From there the route heads east to Docklands, north up to Stratford’s Olympic park then onto the A12 and up toward Essex and the countryside.
The loop, which looks like a figure of eight but is actually more of a balloon on a string pinched together in the middle, rejoins itself in Woodford and retraces its steps back into London and the finish under the first arch of Tower Bridge.
In a section titled "Ride safely - it's not a race", the guide says: "A safety car will travel at the front of the event at 22mph. Those riding at the front of the event must not pass this vehicle for safety reasons."
Riders must finish the event by 18:00, with participants released in waves - the safety car speed limit might see people looking to start later in order to average higher speeds in groups.
The television presenter Matt Barbet tweeted: "I’ve ridden several times and loved it - like-minded people of similar ability on closed roads. What a dream. Now, limiting the speed of quicker riders seems a very backward step to me. Many go faster on a regular Sunday…"
Cycling Weekly explored the new route earlier this year, and found it demanding if not testing in terms of climbing metres, which makes the decision to effectively place an overall speed limit an interesting one.
There was more negative reaction on social media. One entrant tweeted: "[It] seems like you [RideLondon] did a pretty good job allocating start times by expected rider speed. What's that? You’re running a “safety” car at the front limited to 22mph and allowing the faster riders to drop back into a later wave? Great, can’t see what can possibly go wrong!"
Another said: "Last time I rode RideLondon, I did it in 4hr05. I had hopped to go under 4 hours which means I would be required to ride at an average speed of 25mph. Yet your road book says you will have a car driving at the front at 22mph. Please would you confirm?"
RideLondon's organisers have been contacted for comment by Cycling Weekly.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Selle Italia's Greentech technology focuses on a sustainable and 100% recyclable future
In a bid to create a waste-free system and safeguard the environment, Selle Italia has rolled out its Greentech philosophy to the Model X saddle range
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Alpecin-Fenix to apply for WorldTour license and become Alpecin-Deceuninck
The Belgian outfit will change name for Tour de France
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
The only way is Essex: Everything you need to know about the new RideLondon route
Tens of thousands of riders will once again line-up in central London to head out on closed roads as RideLondon, the UK’s biggest sportive, returns on May 29 with an entirely new route
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
The only way is Essex: Discovering the new RideLondon route
The UK’s biggest sportive, returns on May 29 with an entirely new route
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
RideLondon set to return in May 2022 with brand new format
Essex County Council is RideLondon's new partner for the event, as a three-day UCI Women's WorldTour race is also added
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
RideLondon Festival 2021 has been cancelled
Focus will be placed on bringing the event back for 2022 while giving people a virtual offering this year
By Jonny Long • Published
-
RideLondon has no future in Surrey after 2021, says council
The 2021 event has already been scaled back, with the 100-mile sportive and men's WorldTour race both scrapped
By Jonny Long • Published
-
RideLondon 2020 has been cancelled
RideLondon 2020 has been cancelled, the organisers have announced.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
RideLondon organiser confirms death of 69-year-old man during 100-mile event
Nigel Buchan-Swanson's wife says "he died doing something he loved"
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Brompton World Championship returns to RideLondon for 2018: Entries now open
Annual folding bike race will be held as part of the Prudential RideLondon on Saturday, July 28
By Nigel Wynn • Published