Specialized sets lofty goal of getting one million refurbished bikes back on the road before end of 2025 with new program

Specialized’s new ‘Reduce, Reuse, Respecialized’ program kicks off in late October and will offer free tune-ups, discounted repairs and free helmets for kids.

A male mechanic greets a female as she brings in her red road bike to be serviced at Specialized store. The shot is side-on.
(Image credit: Specialized)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

As sustainability becomes an increasing focus for cycling retailers of all sizes, Specialized announced today that to celebrate its 50th anniversary, they are launching a bike refurbishing program called ‘Reduce, Reuse, ReSpecialized.’

The program will involve participating Specialized retailers and will offer free tune-ups, discounted repairs, and free helmets for kids to any rider with any bike from any brand - not just Specialized - on October 26, 2025 with the goal of getting one million refurbished and serviced bikes back on the road by the end of 2025. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like