Specialized sets lofty goal of getting one million refurbished bikes back on the road before end of 2025 with new program
Specialized’s new ‘Reduce, Reuse, Respecialized’ program kicks off in late October and will offer free tune-ups, discounted repairs and free helmets for kids.
As sustainability becomes an increasing focus for cycling retailers of all sizes, Specialized announced today that to celebrate its 50th anniversary, they are launching a bike refurbishing program called ‘Reduce, Reuse, ReSpecialized.’
The program will involve participating Specialized retailers and will offer free tune-ups, discounted repairs, and free helmets for kids to any rider with any bike from any brand - not just Specialized - on October 26, 2025 with the goal of getting one million refurbished and serviced bikes back on the road by the end of 2025.
More dates for similar repair days at Specialized retailers will be released soon, according to the brand. Specialized is also planning on future community events focused on sustainability and refurbishing bikes, with those dates also to be released in the near future.
The free tune-ups will service straightforward issues like flat tires, a noisy chain or brake adjustments on-site during the specific Reduce, Reuse, ReSpecialized days at participating retailers. For bikes that need larger repairs, a Specialized mechanic will inspect the bike and then issue the rider a coupon for steep discounts on service or parts, and encourage the rider to return to the retailer after the Reduce, Reuse, ReSpecialized Day.
If any new parts are needed to complete the repairs as part of a free tune-up, that cost will be the responsibility of the customer, however.
“For 50 years, we’ve been motivated by the pure love of riding and spotlighting the benefits bikes provide for our communities and health,” says Specialized Founder Mike Sinyard. “[A]s we look toward the future, we don’t care what kind of bike you ride, we just want you riding it. By getting one million bikes back on the road and inspiring more to ride, we can collectively reduce our carbon footprint, help our bodies and steer toward a better future.”
Specialized has already started clocking the potential impact of this initiative and the brand says that one million new or returning riders pedaling an average of 12 miles per week can reduce global carbon emissions by 438 million kilograms of CO2 and equal the CO2 reduction of planting 7,242,368 million new trees.
Additionally, one million new or returning riders who push the pedals for 12 miles per week can burn 25 million calories and reduce screen time by 66.6 million hours in a world that is ever-addicted to their phones.
To find a participating Reduce, Reuse, ReSpecialized Day Specialized retailer near you, click here.
