Hunt debuts recyclable carbon technology in high end gravel wheelsets

British wheel brand Hunt lays the foundations for a move toward recyclable wheelsets

Hunt H_Cyclo recyclable wheels
(Image credit: Hunt)
Joe Baker
By
published

Hunt Wheels has announced the release of two wheelsets that are now utilising carbon fiber technology which will allow products to be recycled at the end of their lives.

Dubbed H_Cyclo, the technology uses a different type of thermoset resin that can be broken back down into resin and carbon strands in a far less energy-intensive manner. Initially, the technology has been debuted on Hunt's 40 Carbon Gravel Race wheels, and their dynamo counterparts, with plans to expand this across the brand going forward.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest