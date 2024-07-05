Enve team bike and a wireless 1x16 electronic groupset: Tech editor Simon Fellows' Eurobike highlights

Our pick of the bunch from the annual trade show also includes a slew of Shimano shoes, Conti's new aero tire and exclusive Hunt wheels with a sustainable twist

A selection of products from Eurobike 2024
The annual cycling trade show in Frankfurt is something of a colossus, both in its importance within the industry and the sheer size of the site. Because of this it's nigh on impossible to see everything at Eurobike, such is the number of products on show. But I've done my best in the pursuit of providing you with some intel on what to expect in the way of product launches in the coming months.

Here is a rundown of those items that really caught my eye...

