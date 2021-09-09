Stefan Küng shatters time of Filippo Ganna to become European time trial champion
Ganna looked to have the race wrapped up on the pan-flat course, until Küng hit the final straight
Stefan Küng put in a phenomenal performance to take the European Championship time trial crown, upsetting the pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna.
The 22km-long pan-flat TT, held in Trento, Italy, looked to be a three-rider battle at the midway point, with Ganna, Küng, and Remco Evenepoel all within four seconds of each other at the first timing check.
As Ganna opened up on the second half of the course, it looked as though he had powered into the European champion’s jersey, as he put seven seconds into Evenepoel by the finish.
But as Küng (Switzerland) pulled into the final straight with 20 seconds to spare, it became clear that he had pulled out a staggering time on the Italian, crossing the line with eight seconds to spare over Ganna.
How it happened
The 2021 European Championships were raced over a rapid and flat 22.4km course, perfectly suited to the more powerful testers like reigning world champion Ganna and last year's European champion Küng.
Early in the day, it was Denmark's Kasper Asgreen who set a strong benchmark time, tearing around the course in 25-21, holding an average speed of 53km/h.
But Asgreen wasn't in the hotseat for long, as rising star Edoardo Affini (Italy) fcame across the line with a new best time of 25-08, but that was only the beginning of some seriously fast times from the rest of the favourites.
Another emerging talent, Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) then put in another fast time of 24-52, but with Ganna, Evenepoel and Küng all on the course, it wasn't looking promising for Bissegger.
At the first timing check, Ganna was fastest, but was only two seconds quicker than the much smaller rider Evenepoel, with Küng another two seconds back.
But into the pivotal second half of the course, all three riders dug in to try and up the pace.
Ganna was the first of the three to cross the line, putting up a 24-37 (52km/h average), taking the hotseat and looking like he had wrapped up the win.
Victory looked to be secured for Ganna when Evenepoel crossed seven seconds slower.
>>> Ethan Hayter sprints to victory and retakes overall lead on Tour of Britain stage five
Küng then made the final turn with the finish line in sight, still with plenty of time in hand as he sprinted for the finish.
The defending champion crossed the line with a time of 24-29, an average speed of 54.8km/h hour, and eight seconds quicker than the pre-race favourite Ganna.
European Championships, elite men's time trial: Trento to Trento (22.4km)
1. Stefan Küng (Sui), in 24-29
2. Filippo Ganna (Ita), at 8s
3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel), at 15s
4. Stefan Bissegger (Sui), at 23s
5. Max Walscheid (Ger), at 38s
6. Edoardo Affini (Ita), at 39s
7. Kasper Asgreen (Den), at 52s
8. Maciej Bodnar (Pol), at 1-04
9. Rémi Cavagna (Fra), at 1-06
10. João Almeida (Por), at 1-17
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Does your cycling club have what it takes to be named club of the year?
We're looking for the best cycling club in Britain to crown our club of the year at the 2021 CW awards.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Marlen Reusser powers into gold in elite women’s time trial at 2021 European Championships
The TT specialist put a chunk of time into her nearest rivals on the 22km course
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Filippo Ganna and Elisa Longo Borghini help Italy to claim mixed relay team time trial victory at European Championships 2021
The unusual discipline returned in Trento, as nations tried to prove their collective strength
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Peter Sagan will ride the European Championships in Trento
The three-time world champion has been training on both road and mountain bikes in the Pyrenees
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Strava stats reveal the power behind the European Time Trial Championships, including Lizzy Banks, Alex Dowsett and Victor Campenaerts
With the fate of the World Championships still uncertain and the Olympics postponed until next year, the 2020 European Time Trial Championships could be the best solo test of the season.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lizzie Deignan, Alex Dowsett and Tom Pidcock headline British squad for European Championships
The British squad for the road European Championships has been confirmed, with Lizzie Deignan, Alex Dowsett and Tom Pidcock leading the charge.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Emily Nelson takes first gold medal for GB as Elia Viviani also claims title at 2019 UEC Track Championships
Emily Nelson took the first gold medal for the British team at the 2019 UEC European Track Championships, as Elia Viviani also took a title on the opening day of racing.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Amy Pieters takes home win for the Netherlands with European championship title
Dutch woman sprints to victory from a day-long breakaway of three, capping a great day for the home nation who finished with three riders in the top six
By Owen Rogers •