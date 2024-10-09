Strava or it didn't happen: Grab the Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt on sale this Prime Day and never miss a ride stat

My favourite bike computer is on sale, and it's the upgrade you need if you're not already using a GPS bike computer

Image shows Wahoo head unit
Kristin Jenny
By
published

"If you don’t have data from your ride, did the ride even happen?” is a popular saying in the cycling community.

Having a decent GPS bike computer isn’t just about logging ride data and bragging about your efforts on social media—it’s your partner in navigating routes, surviving the elements, and customizing the ride experience to suit your training needs. Whether you're obsessed with stats or simply trying not to get lost, having the right head unit can make all the difference.

Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V2 GPS Cycling Computer
Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V2 GPS Cycling Computer: was $379.99 now $322.99 at Amazon US

