I use the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 and it’s finally reduced - this is the bike computer that convinced me to switch from Garmin

Wahoo has been trotting out some impressive deals on its indoor trainers and older model head units in recent weeks (you can check out our full Wahoo deals page for the details on all of those) but notably absent - until now - from any discounts was the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2, which is arguably the best value bike computer on the market today.

Of course, you can go cheaper than the latest Bolt. For instance, the Garmin Edge 130 undercuts it in the USA at $191.02 and in the UK at £119.00 at Amazon. But in terms of the features you get for the price - particularly regarding the navigation - there is little that comes close. Especially when a further $50 / £50 is knocked off the asking price, as per the deal the brand unveiled today - direct from Wahoo.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 USA: was $279.99 , now $229.99 at Wahoo UK: was £249.99 , now £199.99 at Wahoo Compact, intuitive, great battery life, straightforward navigation - and much cheaper than Garmin's new Edge 540 or Hammerhead's Karoo 2 - the Elemnt Bolt V2 is a cracking bike computer. There are reasons not to buy it, you might want even longer battery life or a bigger screen, but its value is really unrivalled.

To give a bit more context about my own experience with the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2, it's the bike computer which finally made me switch from being an avid 'Team Garmin' fanboy, which I had been for all my cycling life up until late last year.

I've been particularly impressed by the straightforward navigation and easy setup. Instead of configuring the device settings from the unit itself, something which can often be a slow process without a touch screen, the setup is handled completely from a companion app on your smartphone.

This allows you to take advantage of a bigger screen to set up your device, yet still keep the simple functionality of buttons when you are out riding - something which I really advocate for.

When it comes to the navigation, Wahoo’s display provides clear and simple mapping which I have never had a problem with. I have relied on the Elemnt Bolt v2 for many a bikepacking trip, on and off-road - the biggest trip being my Munich to Florence ride over the Alps and Tuscan hills. A meaty distance to cover, and done with zero hiccups from the Bolt V2.

Maps and routes can both be loaded directly from your phone via Bluetooth, meaning you can download high-quality maps for a given area, which is perfect for cycling trips abroad.

As far as battery life goes, I refer to my longest-ever ride - the Traka 360 gravel. A 365km gravel race starting and finishing in Girona, Spain. The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt v2 stood up to a real-world 18h30m ride time, with navigation turned on, and requiring minimal help from my external power bank.

