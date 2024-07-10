Strava rolls out shared subscription plan for any 4 friends, family members or teammates

At $139.99 per year, the Family Plan allows users to save money while keeping each other motivated

Strava's new Family Plan
(Image credit: Strava)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

In its latest report, Strava found that social connections are the biggest motivator when it comes to reaching one's fitness goals. The data shows that more than half of Strava users are motivated by friends and family, with 77% feeling more connected through shared activities. 

Strava aims to enhance these befits of community with the launch of a new Family Plan that can be shared among any four friends, family members or teammates.  First announced at Camp Strava in May, the shared subscription plan gives access to all the features of a Premium Subscription at a generous discount.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

