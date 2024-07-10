Strava rolls out shared subscription plan for any 4 friends, family members or teammates

In its latest report, Strava found that social connections are the biggest motivator when it comes to reaching one's fitness goals. The data shows that more than half of Strava users are motivated by friends and family, with 77% feeling more connected through shared activities.

Strava aims to enhance these befits of community with the launch of a new Family Plan that can be shared among any four friends, family members or teammates. First announced at Camp Strava in May, the shared subscription plan gives access to all the features of a Premium Subscription at a generous discount.

The individual Premium Subscription Plan costs USD $79.99 / £54.99 / AUD $99.99 annually, while the Family Plan costs USD $139.99 / £99.99 / AUD $169.99 per year. This amounts to USD $34.99 / £24.99 / AUD $42.49 per person for a year's worth of Premium features.

The catch? The Family Plan can be shared among up to four people, provided they are not existing Strava subscribers and live in the same country.

“The magic of Strava lies in the motivation that’s found in our global community," said Zipporah Allen, chief business officer at Strava. "Our belief is that people keep people active and the new Family Plan makes it even easier to make a fitness commitment together. It's about more than just setting shared goals; it's about embracing shared passions and celebrating collective progress."

Premium features include:

- Full segment leaderboards: Arguably one of the most criticised decisions Strava made when it rolled out its Premium Subscription was to put its popular segment leaderboards and data behind the paywall. While free users can still see the Top 10, they cannot see the full rankings nor filter by categories (gender, age, etc).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Live Segments: This feature allows you to sync chosen segments to you head units and race for the KOM/QOM title in real time.

- Goals: Set weekly goals (for you and your 'family') to chase progress, have fun and keep each other accountable.

- Advanced Workout Insights: This feature gives you a digestible analysis of your activity data for training purposes and to measure your progress.

- Group Challenges: Premium users have unlimited access to Group Challenges, a feature that allows users to strive for shared goals.

- Routes: You can create, discover, and share routes right in the Strava app.

- Personal Strava heat map: This will show everywhere they've ridden, run or otherwise logged an activity across the globe.

The Family Plan is among of a suite of updates Strava is rolling out this year, including AI-powered flagging of irregular or improbably activities to prevent cheating to get on leaderboards, machine learning to provide users with easily digestible summaries of their efforts, night heat maps, and dark mode. The latter, a long-awaited feature, allows users to choose between a white or black background in the Strava app to match their phone's settings.