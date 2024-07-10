Strava rolls out shared subscription plan for any 4 friends, family members or teammates
At $139.99 per year, the Family Plan allows users to save money while keeping each other motivated
In its latest report, Strava found that social connections are the biggest motivator when it comes to reaching one's fitness goals. The data shows that more than half of Strava users are motivated by friends and family, with 77% feeling more connected through shared activities.
Strava aims to enhance these befits of community with the launch of a new Family Plan that can be shared among any four friends, family members or teammates. First announced at Camp Strava in May, the shared subscription plan gives access to all the features of a Premium Subscription at a generous discount.
The individual Premium Subscription Plan costs USD $79.99 / £54.99 / AUD $99.99 annually, while the Family Plan costs USD $139.99 / £99.99 / AUD $169.99 per year. This amounts to USD $34.99 / £24.99 / AUD $42.49 per person for a year's worth of Premium features.
The catch? The Family Plan can be shared among up to four people, provided they are not existing Strava subscribers and live in the same country.
“The magic of Strava lies in the motivation that’s found in our global community," said Zipporah Allen, chief business officer at Strava. "Our belief is that people keep people active and the new Family Plan makes it even easier to make a fitness commitment together. It's about more than just setting shared goals; it's about embracing shared passions and celebrating collective progress."
Premium features include:
- Full segment leaderboards: Arguably one of the most criticised decisions Strava made when it rolled out its Premium Subscription was to put its popular segment leaderboards and data behind the paywall. While free users can still see the Top 10, they cannot see the full rankings nor filter by categories (gender, age, etc).
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
- Live Segments: This feature allows you to sync chosen segments to you head units and race for the KOM/QOM title in real time.
- Goals: Set weekly goals (for you and your 'family') to chase progress, have fun and keep each other accountable.
- Advanced Workout Insights: This feature gives you a digestible analysis of your activity data for training purposes and to measure your progress.
- Group Challenges: Premium users have unlimited access to Group Challenges, a feature that allows users to strive for shared goals.
- Routes: You can create, discover, and share routes right in the Strava app.
- Personal Strava heat map: This will show everywhere they've ridden, run or otherwise logged an activity across the globe.
The Family Plan is among of a suite of updates Strava is rolling out this year, including AI-powered flagging of irregular or improbably activities to prevent cheating to get on leaderboards, machine learning to provide users with easily digestible summaries of their efforts, night heat maps, and dark mode. The latter, a long-awaited feature, allows users to choose between a white or black background in the Strava app to match their phone's settings.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
'They’ve been playing the victim but we don’t really buy into this': Tadej Pogačar's team raise war of words with Jonas Vingegaard
It's the Tour of Mind Games and Tadej Pogačar's UAE-Team Emirates are on the back foot
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Ukrainian track cyclist Andrii Kutsenko killed in military combat mission
Multi-time Ukrainian national track champion Andrii Kutsenko was killed in a military combat mission on July 3, 2024.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'Haters gonna flag' - Tadej Pogačar flagged again on Strava after dominant ride at Giro d’Italia
Slovenian flagged after queen stage victory in Livigno before being flagged on stage 17 in the Dolomites
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Strava cheats to be flagged by AI as platform rolls out new features
AI-enabled leaderboard checks just one of a suite of coming updates to the training app
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard’s former team reclaims Coll de Rates KOM from Juan Ayuso
18-year-old Peter Øxenberg Hansen now officially holds Strava title, beating UAE Emirates rider by 11 seconds
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I got the dreaded uh-oh email from Strava... he took my KOM by 15 seconds': Phil Gaimon wins battle over world's hardest segment
American holds 249 watts on gruelling five-hour Mauna Kea effort to reclaim crown
By Tom Davidson Published
-
‘Dear tiger': Why do Wout van Aert’s Strava files all have strange names?
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider has been feeling musical on a training camp
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'People aren't as snooty or uptight': gravel boom shows no signs of slowing, and here's why
Gravel bike riding is "one of the fastest-growing sports" on Strava, with 55% more people doing it in 2023
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Strava analyzed all our activities and found that boomers bike, Gen Z likes the party pace and we’re all held back by work
Strava’s Year in Sport takes an analytical deep dive into the habits of 120 million athletes world wide. Here's what they found.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Strava appoints YouTube exec as new CEO hopes to 'take it to the next level'
Michael Martin will lead the exercise app from 2 January 2024
By Tom Davidson Published