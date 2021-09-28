Teenage truck driver ploughs into group of cyclists while allegedly trying to blast them with fumes
The incident, which left four riders in hospital, happened in the Houston area of Texas
A teenager truck driver ran down a group cyclists while allegedly attempting to blast them with fumes from his exhaust.
The incident happened in the Houston area of Texas on Saturday (September 25), when the 16-year-old pick-up driver ploughed into a group of six riders.
According to the Waller County Sheriff, four of the riders were taken to hospital, including two who were airlifted away from the scene - they are all expected to recover.
One of the cyclists, Chase Ferrell, told Fox 26: “I thought someone was dead.
“I heard a lot of crunching, I heard brakes, tired screeching, people screaming.”
Mr Ferrell said the black diesel truck pulled over into the lane in front of him, getting within feet of his bike, and then accelerating to blow smoke at him.
The driver then reportedly did the same to a group of cyclists in front of Mr Ferrell, which he when he hit the six riders.
The driver stayed at the scene and spoke to police after the crash - as of Sunday night he had not been arrested.
Mr Ferrell said: “There was no reason for this to happen.
“He definitely meant to try and scare these people or intimidate them in some way. [Maybe he then] made a mistake and ran them over.”
Cycling Weekly recently reported on a separate incident in the UK, in which a taxi driver hit a cyclist because he had been using two phones at the wheel, before he later tried to delete the evidence.
Kashrap Patel ploughed into rider Ian Isted on an A-road in Kent in January 2019, leaving the cyclist with life-changing injuries which may force him to retire early from his job.
The case was brought before a judge after Patel was charged with dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. Judge Catherine Moore jailed the driver, aged 39 of Theodore Close, Tunbridge Wells, for two years and eight months.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
'The girls who were still there can blame themselves': Annemiek van Vleuten critical of team-mates at World Championships
Demi Vollering was due to be a key rider for the sprint but didn't have the legs after multiple mechanicals
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
How many wins did the Cervélo R5 achieve before launch?
The new Cervélo R5 picked up a whole host of World Tour wins in advance of its public launch
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Neilson Powless rescues remarkable fifth for USA at World Championships road race
The American was shouldered with all his nations' hopes after Quinn Simmons crashed out early on
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Owain Doull to join EF Education-Nippo in 2022
The Welshman has spent the last five full seasons with Ineos Grenadiers but wanted a new challenge
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
The Women's Tour will not be broadcast live on TV in 2021
Despite having an agreement with Eurosport GCN the women's Tour of Britain is not able to broadcast live
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I was almost dead': Jan Ullrich speaks out on his recovery on Lance Armstrong's podcast
The former Tour de France winner spoke about how finding friends in Armstrong and others after re-adopting a healthy lifestyle
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tweets of the week: André Greipel gets a lesson from Alex Dowsett, a rabbit predicts the new world champion and more
Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
German former rider receives nine year doping ban and stripped of 11 years worth of results
Björn Thurau retired from racing at the end of 2019
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'My respect and appreciation for him is enormous, apparently is not mutual': Remco Evenepoel responds to Eddy Merckx's comments
Merckx recently spoke out against the young Belgians selection for the World Championships road race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Taxi driver jailed after seriously injuring cyclist while using two phones, before trying to delete evidence
The cyclist Ian Isted, who had been planning celebrate his 50th birthday with an Ironman triathlon, was left with life-changing injuries
By Alex Ballinger •