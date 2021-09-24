Taxi driver jailed after seriously injuring cyclist while using two phones, before trying to delete evidence
The cyclist Ian Isted, who had been planning celebrate his 50th birthday with an Ironman triathlon, was left with life-changing injuries
A taxi driver has been jailed after he hit a cyclist because he was two phones at the wheel, before he then tried to delete evidence.
Kashrap Patel ploughed into rider Ian Isted on an A-road in Kent in January 2019, leaving the cyclist with life-changing injuries which may force him to retire early from his job, Kent Online reports.
Patel had been using two mobile phones shortly before he hit Mr Isted, and after the crash he then tried to remotely delete mobile phone data to try and hide the evidence after the devices were seized by police.
The case was brought before a judge this week, after Patel was charged with dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. Judge Catherine Moore jailed the driver, aged 39 of Theodore Close, Tunbridge Wells, for two years and eight months.
Maidstone Crown Court heard how, on January 6, 2019, Mr Isted was riding on the A228 dual carriageway near East Peckham in Kent, wearing a helmet, hi-vis clothing and with powerful lights on his bike.
Patel, travelling at 60mph in his Ford Tourneo van drove straight into Mr Isted with “no attempt to brake, swerve or take any other evasive action.”
Mr Isted was thrown into the air and lost consciousness as he hit the road. He was rushed to hospital, suffering from multiple spinal injuries.
The rider had been hoping to compete in an Ironman triathlon to mark his 50th birthday, but said he has now lost any desire to cycle and has given up on his dream of competing in the event.
Following the incident, police seized two phones from Patel as evidence, who then carried out a remote factory reset on the devices to try and hide the fact that he had been using them when he hit Mr Isted.
Along with his prison sentence, Patel has been banned from driving for three years and 10 months and will have to take an extended test before he can return to the roads.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Intensity, 'idiots' and a broken spoke: GB junior men secure top 10 in Worlds road race but residual hunger remains
The young Brits showed themselves well in the Flanders road race, happy with their performance but still left with thoughts of what could have been
By Jonny Long •
-
Road World Championships 2021: Norway’s Per Strand Hagenes crushes the field in junior road race
An attritional race around Leuven came down to a blistering solo attack inside the final 10km
By Alex Ballinger •
-
How the Cycle to Work Scheme works: The tax free way to get a new bike
The Cycle to Work scheme has now been going for over 20 years but it still gives a chance to save cash
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Vincenzo Nibali returns to Astana for the 2022 season
The 'Shark of Messina' returns to the Kazakhstani team after five seasons away
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
UCI announces gravel World Championships, new cyclocross format and 'the development of snow bike'
Gravel cycling has gained huge popularity in the last few years with the UCI hoping to harness that for new races
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Strava unveils new 3D terrain to help with route-planning
The social media platform for athletes also now lets you choose your map style
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Bora-Hansgrohe set to use Le Col kit for the 2022 season
The British kit brand will replace Sportful who leave the team with Peter Sagan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Australian federation shares update on investigation into handlebar failure that caused Tokyo Olympic crash
The Aussie team pursuit squad missed out on the gold medal final after the integrated bars and stem snapped during competition
By Alex Ballinger •
-
1 in 5 drivers stopped for overtaking advice as Dame Sarah Storey joins police on close pass cycling patrol
The 14-time Paralympics gold medal winner came along for the ride on the A57 just outside Sheffield
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I'm not a welfare centre': Patrick Lefevere criticised for comments on a future Deceuninck - Quick-Step women's team
The outspoken Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss is at it again
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •