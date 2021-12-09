The fight to remain a professional: thirteen Qhubeka-NextHash riders without a 2022 team
Two riders have already announced their retirement and more could follow
By Chris Marshall-Bell published
Thirteen Qhubeka-NextHash riders remain without a confirmed team for the 2022 season, after the UCI confirmed that their application for a WorldTour licence has been rejected.
The South African-registered team, whose origins began back in 2008 as MTN Energade, have been troubled by financial difficulties for a number of years, and it now looks unlikely that team principal Doug Ryder will find the additional funding he needs to run the team next season.
That has left more than a dozen riders in limbo, with the younger crop wanting to prolong their cycling career while others, like Domenico Pozzovivo, are likely to retire. The Italian has recently said that he would bring an end to his career should the team not continue.
For the 2021 season they had 27 riders on their books, 17 of which had been recruited in the winter.
Riders who remain without a confirmed team for next season include the South African Nic Dlamini, the highly-rated Australia Robert Power and Sergia Henao, the Colombian once of Team Sky.
There are five riders who had contracts for next season, including the 22-year-old Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan who had signed until the end of the 2023 season from the team’s development squad.
Thirty-three-year-old Henao and Simon Clarke, 35, could follow Pozzovivo into retirement. Cycling Weekly has reached out to Australian Clarke to clarify his position. Two other riders who raced for the team in 2021 have already announced their retirement: 2015 Vuelta a España champion Fabio Aru and Matteo Pelucchi.
For Sean Bennett and Connor Brown, however, they will be seeking rides at different teams, the latter having only just completed his first year as a professional.
Question marks remain over eight other riders who were not already tied down to the team for the forthcoming season.
Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg has been in the team for every year of his 12-year career aside from a two-year spell away at Argos-Shimano. If he cannot find a new employer, he too may be forced to hang up his wheels.
>>> UCI announces teams for the 2022 WorldTour with six new women's teams joining the top tier
Australian Dylan Sunderland, Spaniard Carlos Barbero, the Danish riders Emil Vinjebo and Andreas Stokbro are also facing a fight to continue their careers, as is Swiss Kilian Frankiny.
Twelve riders have already found teams for the upcoming season, but only seven are staying at WorldTour level, with the Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts rejoining Lotto-Soudal and Cofidis signing both Max Walscheid and Sander Armée.
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
'It's like coming back home': Miguel Ángel López on returning to Astana after Movistar contract termination
The Colombian climber has set himself the challenge of winning the Giro d'Italia in 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'Max Verstappen's attitude is an example for many cyclists', Say Niki Terpstra
The former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner is a huge fan of Formula 1 and believes more cyclists should be like the Dutch driver
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
UCI reveals it has refused Qhubeka-NextHash's WorldTour licence for 2022
The South African team has struggled with financial issues for the last few years
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'I don't have a plan B': Domenico Pozzovivo says he may retire if Qhubeka-NextHash fold
The 38-year-old Italian climber has put in some of his best performances at the South African team
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Victor Campenaerts abandons Belgium Tour after ‘going over the limit’ trying to follow Remco Evenepoel and breakaway
The Belgian would have been among the favourites for the stage two time trial, but is out after suffering cramps the previous day
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Five talking points from stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Nizzolo finally gets his win in style, Sagan on the podium and Affini threatens the sprinters
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Giacomo Nizzolo: My goal was to finish second, maybe that’s the trick to victory
The Italian sprinter achieved his dream, after 11 second-place finishes in the Giro d’Italia
By Alex Ballinger • Published