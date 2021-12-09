UCI announces teams for the 2022 WorldTour with six new women's teams joining the top tier

The UCI has unveiled the names of the teams which will make up the 2022 WorldTour, with six new women's teams stepping up to the top tier of racing.

Five of the women's teams are moving up to the World Tour from second division ranks, with the UAE team taking on the licence from Alé-BTC-Ljubljana, who were already a WorldTour squad.

This means that there will be 14 teams in the women's WorldTour for 2022. The other new teams are Team Jumbo-Visma, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Uno-X Pro Cycling, Human Powered Health (formally Rally) and Roland-Cogeas-Edelweiss Squad.

In the men's WorldTour there are 18 teams confirmed to be in the top division of the sport with just the one team from the 2021 season not gaining a place.

Qhubeka-NextHash was refused its 2022 WorldTour licence by the UCI amid financial and sponsorship issues for the South African registered team.

This means that there will be one less team in the top tier for 2022 but three Pro Continental teams will be invited to some of the biggest races with Alpecin-Fenix and Team Arkéa-Samsic both being invited to all UCI WorldTour events, meaning the likes of Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) can ride the Giro d'Italia once again.

Team of Peter Sagan, TotalEnergies, have been granted invitations to all one-day WorldTour races but will have to apply for a wildcard to the big stage races.

There have been 17 teams confirmed for the second division of the men's side of the sport with a few new sponsor names to get used to with Rally Cycling becoming Human Powered Health and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec becoming Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli.

UCI WorldTour, men

Ag2r-Citroën Team

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-Nippo

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Israel Start-Up Nation

Team Jumbo-Visma

Lotto-Soudal

Movistar Team

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

UCI WorldTour, women

EF Education-Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Human Powered Health

Roland-Cogeas-Edelweiss Squad

Team Jumbo-Visma

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

UAE Team

Canyon-SRAM Pro Cycling

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope

Liv Racing Xstra

Movistar Team

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Team SD Worx

Trek-Segafredo