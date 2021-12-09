UCI announces teams for the 2022 WorldTour with six new women's teams joining the top tier
The women's top division of the sport is growing every year with yet more teams joining
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
The UCI has unveiled the names of the teams which will make up the 2022 WorldTour, with six new women's teams stepping up to the top tier of racing.
Five of the women's teams are moving up to the World Tour from second division ranks, with the UAE team taking on the licence from Alé-BTC-Ljubljana, who were already a WorldTour squad.
This means that there will be 14 teams in the women's WorldTour for 2022. The other new teams are Team Jumbo-Visma, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Uno-X Pro Cycling, Human Powered Health (formally Rally) and Roland-Cogeas-Edelweiss Squad.
>>> Tom Pidcock aims for triple world championship title: 'I want to be world champion in all three, all in the same year'
In the men's WorldTour there are 18 teams confirmed to be in the top division of the sport with just the one team from the 2021 season not gaining a place.
Qhubeka-NextHash was refused its 2022 WorldTour licence by the UCI amid financial and sponsorship issues for the South African registered team.
This means that there will be one less team in the top tier for 2022 but three Pro Continental teams will be invited to some of the biggest races with Alpecin-Fenix and Team Arkéa-Samsic both being invited to all UCI WorldTour events, meaning the likes of Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) can ride the Giro d'Italia once again.
Team of Peter Sagan, TotalEnergies, have been granted invitations to all one-day WorldTour races but will have to apply for a wildcard to the big stage races.
There have been 17 teams confirmed for the second division of the men's side of the sport with a few new sponsor names to get used to with Rally Cycling becoming Human Powered Health and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec becoming Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli.
UCI WorldTour, men
Ag2r-Citroën Team
Astana Qazaqstan Team
Bora-Hansgrohe
Cofidis
EF Education-Nippo
Groupama-FDJ
Ineos Grenadiers
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Israel Start-Up Nation
Team Jumbo-Visma
Lotto-Soudal
Movistar Team
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
Team BikeExchange-Jayco
Team DSM
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
UCI WorldTour, women
EF Education-Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
Human Powered Health
Roland-Cogeas-Edelweiss Squad
Team Jumbo-Visma
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
UAE Team
Canyon-SRAM Pro Cycling
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope
Liv Racing Xstra
Movistar Team
Team BikeExchange-Jayco
Team DSM
Team SD Worx
Trek-Segafredo
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
UCI reveals it has refused Qhubeka-NextHash's WorldTour licence for 2022
