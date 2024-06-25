These are the best and worst cities for biking in the U.S. and beyond - is your hometown on the list?
Mackinac Island, Davis and Minneapolis top the list while Gulfport and Mount Vernon are lagging behind
Biking is an excellent way to run errands, connect with friends, and engage with local communities. However, the level of bike-friendliness varies greatly across U.S. cities.
Bicycling advocacy nonprofit PeopleForBikes has released its annual city ratings, showcasing the most bike-friendly communities nationwide — and, for the first time, internationally as well.
Leading in bike friendliness are the cities of Mackinac Island, MI; Davis, CA; and Minneapolis, MN. Appearing on the other end of the ratings, scoring poorly were the cities of Gulfport, FL; Mount Vernon, NY; and Richland Hills, TX.
The organization’s goal of these rankings is to help inform local leaders and advocates on how they can improve cycling accessibility and safety in their community.
“While hundreds of U.S. cities are committed to improving the efficiency and safety of their transportation systems through policy statements and plans, City Ratings leaders are those that follow through on those aspirations by redesigning their streets to make bicycling safer and more accessible to people of all ages and abilities,” said Rebecca Davies, City Ratings program director.
Cities on the Best Places to Bike list are categorized by size and scored on six categories for an overall score out of 100 for each city.
The categories are:
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
- Safe speeds (lowering speed limits)
- Protected bike lanes (building lots of them, plus off-street paths)
- Reallocated space (changing how road space is used)
- Intersection treatments (building safer crossings)
- Network connections (ensuring the network connects people to everyday destinations)
- Trusted data (OpenStreetMap data quality improvement)
The top 10 small cities
- Mackinac Island, Michigan: 99
- Provincetown, Massachusetts: 96
- Harbor Springs, Michigan: 92
- Springdale, Utah: 89
- Washburn, Wisconsin: 89
- Fort Yates, North Dakota: 88
- Crested Butte, Colorado: 87
- Blue Diamond, Nevada: 85
- Murdock, Nebraska: 84
- Sewanee, Tennessee: 83
The top 10 medium cities
- Davis, California: 78
- Cambridge, Massachusetts: 72
- Berkeley, California: 71
- Boulder, Colorado: 70
- Corvallis, Oregon: 70
- Ankeny, Iowa: 70
- Ames, Iowa: 66
- Anchorage, Alaska: 64
- Hoboken, New Jersey: 62
- Grand Forks, North Dakota: 61
The top 10 large cities
- Minneapolis, Minnesota: 71
- Seattle, Washington: 65
- San Francisco, California: 64
- St. Paul, Minnesota: 61
- Portland, Oregon: 59
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 58
- New York City, New York: 56
- Arlington, Virginia: 53
- Washington, D.C.: 46
- Denver, Colorado: 46
Curious where your city ranks? Look up your U.S. city here>>
The top 10 international cities
- The Hague, Netherlands: 89
- Brussels, Belgium: 87
- Paris, France: 87
- Lyon, France: 86
- Utrecht, Netherlands: 86
- Leuven, Belgium: 85
- Munich, Germany: 85
- Amsterdam, Netherlands: 85
- Almere, Netherlands: 85
- Eindhoven, Netherlands: 85
The 2024 ratings are the first by PeopleForBikes to include cities in Europe, the U.K. and Australia, with dozens locales featured.
Cities on the Rise
PeopleForBikes recognizes that change takes time - in 2019, only 33 U.S. cities received a City Ratings score of 50 or higher. Now, the organization sees a score of 50 as a milestone for cities aiming to become a great place to bike, often demonstrating investments in bike infrastructure and other dedicated efforts to make their cities safer for cyclists. In fact, this year, 183 U.S. cities scored higher than a 50 in the City Rankings.
The 2024 Cities on the Rise, all of which made impressive improvements in their City Ratings scores over the last four years are:
- Salt Lake City (46 in 2020, 52 in 2024)
- Ames, Iowa (40 in 2020, 66 in 2024)
- Ann Arbor, Michigan (40 in 2020, 46 in 2024)
- Madison, Wisconsin (50 in 2020, 58 in 2024)
- Cambridge, Massachusetts (36 in 2020, 72in 2024)
- Austin, Texas (13 in 2020, 34 in 2024).
Curious where your city ranks? Look up your U.S. city here>>
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
-
-
The new Garmin Edge 1050 finally gets Garmin Pay, but is it worth upgrading just for the extra bells and whistles?
New Garmin Edge 1050 gets Garmin Pay, a brighter high resolution screen, and a slew of software upgrades.
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard will be competitive at Tour de France, but there are question marks, says coach
His training on TT bike has been sub-optimal, Mathieu Heijboer says, but the defending champion remains motivated
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Best and worst US cities for cycling revealed; how how does your city rank?
Advocacy nonprofit PeopleForBikes has released its 2023 city rankings, highlighting the most bike-friendly communities across the country.
By Henry Lord Published