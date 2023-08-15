These are the most popular songs among cyclists, according to recent Spotify analysis

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fast pace, big beat and catchy lyrics — this appears to be what cyclists look for in a pump-up song for their ride. A recent Spotify analysis revealed the top 15 most popular songs for cyclists in the U.S., and this author, for one, is guilty of listening to all of them.

The analysis, commissioned by e-bike rental company Whizz, examined 4,958 tracks from 30 popular cycling playlists on Spotify to discover the most popular songs among American cyclists, including hits new and old.

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights topped music charts around the world in 2020 but its sing-along chorus and high-energy beat remains a top-favorite with an impressive 3.7 billion plays.

Ranked a far second, with 1.9 billion plays, is the pump-up jam "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, which I must admit I still listen to any time I need to get myself fired up. Released in 2012, it was on my warm-up playlist back when I was still racing in the 2010s, and 11 years later continues to be a cyclist's favorite.

Coming in on the heels of "Can't Hold Us" is the 2018 smash hit "One Kiss" of pop queen Dua Lipa and DJ Calvin Harris. This feel-good song has also amassed 1.9 billion plays and will likely overtake the Macklemore jam before long.

The remaining top 15 include various remixes, some newer tunes as well as throwbacks like the "I Gotta Feeling" from the Black Eyed Peas and the annoyingly catchy "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Ray Jepsen.

"It's really no wonder that cyclists' favorite tracks all feature the same fast pace. For many riders, the right tunes can be as crucial to setting a new personal record…Seriously, the psychological effect of music can distract from pain and fatigue, elevate our mood, and increase endurance — and the higher the tempo, the better the results," says Mike Peregudov, co-founder and CEO of Whizz.

"Past studies have shown that songs with a high BPM lead to a higher heart rate when compared to no music or slower tracks. This is because our bodies have a way of synchronizing with the song we're listening to, so upbeat music is naturally among the best motivators on a long ride."

According to the study, these are the top 15 go-to's among cyclists: