These are the most popular songs among cyclists, according to recent Spotify analysis
The Weeknd, Macklemore, Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa top the charts. Which do you listen to?
Fast pace, big beat and catchy lyrics — this appears to be what cyclists look for in a pump-up song for their ride. A recent Spotify analysis revealed the top 15 most popular songs for cyclists in the U.S., and this author, for one, is guilty of listening to all of them.
The analysis, commissioned by e-bike rental company Whizz, examined 4,958 tracks from 30 popular cycling playlists on Spotify to discover the most popular songs among American cyclists, including hits new and old.
The Weeknd's Blinding Lights topped music charts around the world in 2020 but its sing-along chorus and high-energy beat remains a top-favorite with an impressive 3.7 billion plays.
Ranked a far second, with 1.9 billion plays, is the pump-up jam "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, which I must admit I still listen to any time I need to get myself fired up. Released in 2012, it was on my warm-up playlist back when I was still racing in the 2010s, and 11 years later continues to be a cyclist's favorite.
Coming in on the heels of "Can't Hold Us" is the 2018 smash hit "One Kiss" of pop queen Dua Lipa and DJ Calvin Harris. This feel-good song has also amassed 1.9 billion plays and will likely overtake the Macklemore jam before long.
The remaining top 15 include various remixes, some newer tunes as well as throwbacks like the "I Gotta Feeling" from the Black Eyed Peas and the annoyingly catchy "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Ray Jepsen.
"It's really no wonder that cyclists' favorite tracks all feature the same fast pace. For many riders, the right tunes can be as crucial to setting a new personal record…Seriously, the psychological effect of music can distract from pain and fatigue, elevate our mood, and increase endurance — and the higher the tempo, the better the results," says Mike Peregudov, co-founder and CEO of Whizz.
"Past studies have shown that songs with a high BPM lead to a higher heart rate when compared to no music or slower tracks. This is because our bodies have a way of synchronizing with the song we're listening to, so upbeat music is naturally among the best motivators on a long ride."
According to the study, these are the top 15 go-to's among cyclists:
- "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
- "Can't Hold Us" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- "One Kiss" - Dua Lipa & Calvin Harris
- "Roses - Imanbek Remix" - SAINT JHN, Imanbek
- "Till I Collapse" - Eminen, Nate Dogg
- "Cold Heart 0 PNAU Remix" - Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
- "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
- "Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X
- "Pepas" - Farruko
- "Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee, Snow
- "Ride It" - Regard
- "I Gotta Feeling" - Black Eyed Peas
- "I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
- "Call Me Maybe" - Carly Rae Jepsen
- "Head & Heart" - Joel Corry, MNEK
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
