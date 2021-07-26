Tokyo 2020 Olympics cycling medals table
Here's all of the medals awarded so far for two wheeled events
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is well underway and the first medals for cycling have been awarded - here is a table of all the nations that have medalled so far at the games.
Cycling at the Tokyo Olympics started on Saturday (July 24) with the men’s road race, which was won by Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, with Wout van Aert from Belgium taking the first silver on the bike, while Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) sprinted to bronze.
After that thrilling race, the women’s road race followed on Sunday, with an unforgettable result.
Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer, an amateur rider, rode away from the early breakaway to win the gold, while the Dutch team didn’t realise there was another rider up the road.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) broke away late to take silver, while Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini came home in third.
The cycling action continued on Monday with the men’s mountain bike discipline, which was another thrilling display.
Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) smashed the competition to take gold in his Olympic debut, followed by Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) for silver and David Valero Serrano (Spain) claiming bronze.
The two-wheel events continue into the first week of the Olympics, with the women’s MTB event on Tuesday (July 27), and both time trials on Wednesday (July 28).
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
Here is the cycling medals table after day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:
Tokyo 2020 Olympics cycling medal table
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|Slovenia
|0
|0
|1
|Italy
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
