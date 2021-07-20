Tokyo Olympics could still be cancelled, organiser admits

The Tokyo Olympics could still be cancelled, the organiser has said.

Toshiro Muto, the head of the organising committee of the delayed 2020 Games, has admitted the event could still be cancelled as it is scheduled to get underway on Friday (July 23), as the number of coronavirus case in Japan continues to rise.

Coronavirus is also impacting athletes and staff landing in Tokyo in preparation for the games, as a number of people have tested positive for the virus in the Olympic Village in Tokyo and after their arrival.

The British Olympic Association also announced on Sunday (July 18) that six athletes and two staff members from the athletics team , after arriving in Tokyo last week, had come into close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid, with all eight being put into self isolation in their hotel rooms.

In a press conference held on Tuesday (July 20), as reported by the Metro newspaper, Muto said: “We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases.

“‘We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

The 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic, but have been in doubt ever since as coronavirus cases in Japan have fluctuated over the last year.

After hitting a peak in May of 7,000 cases a day, the infection rate did fall in Japan but has started to rise again, hitting more than 1,000 per day on July 17 and 18.

The Tokyo Olympics start with the opening ceremony on Friday, followed by the first events of the games, archery.