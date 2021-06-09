Tom Pidcock back to riding six days after collarbone surgery

Tom Pidcock is back on the bike just six days after surgery on a broken collarbone.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, competing in his debut WorldTour season, was injured when he was knocked off his bike by a driver while training in Andorra last week.

Pidcock, 21, needed surgery for his broken collarbone after he was hit from the side by a car driver on a descent, with the Yorkshireman being catapulted over the vehicle.

Just over a week after his crash, Pidcock has shared a video of himself riding his Pinarello machine in training and even doing push-ups.

In an Instagram update on his recovery, Pidcock said: “Six days ago my collarbone was in five pieces and today this is possible.

“Human bodies are amazing and the steady hands who fixed it back together.

“This gain train has left the station.”

Pidcock’s coach Kurt Bogaerts shared more details about the crash in the wake of the incident, saying Pidcock had been riding downhill at high speed in Andorra when he was hit from the side by a car.

He was thrown over the car and his bike was completely destroyed in the collision, according to Bogaerts who had been riding behind Pidcock at the time.

Pidcock had been preparing to ride the Tour de Suisse, which started on Sunday (June 6) but he was instead forced to take time off the bike.

But he is expected to make his return at the Les Gets mountain bike World Cup round on July 4, before he targets an Olympic medal on the MTB in Tokyo later this summer.

Riding his debut season at WorldTour level with Ineos, Pidcock has been one of the stars of the early-season, winning Brabanste Pijl (his first pro win on the road) and the elite mountain bike World Cup round in Nove Mesto.