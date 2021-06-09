Harrison Ford spotted in full cycling kit near Newcastle

There’s a certain satisfaction in discovering an A-list celebrity dons their best lycra and shares our love of the bike.

After superstar comedian Kevin Hart put on his favourite Rapha kit early this year, none other than Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, has been spotted riding his bike in the north of England.

Ford, probably best known for playing whip-wielding archeologist Indiana Jones or iconic space cowboy Han Solo, was seen making a quick stop during a ride in North Shields, not far from Newcastle.

The 78-year-old was photographed in his Pedal Mafia jersey while stopping at The Ship’s Cat restaurant at North Shield’s Fish Quay.

Staff at The Ship’s Cat shared a picture of Ford on their Instagram, saying: “Imagine sitting here enjoying your coffee then you look over and it’s...Indiana Jones.

“What an honour to have Harrison Ford join us today on the decking here at The Ship’s Cat. You are welcome back anytime. What a legend!”

Pictures from his ride reveal Ford is on a Colnago bike and was wearing a Met helmet, Oakley Sutro glasses, a Pedal Mafia jersey and Shimano shoes. He had also opted for a Wahoo head unit to track his ride.

Ford is believed to be in the UK while filming the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series, which is scheduled to be released in July 2022.

But Ford was also spotted in the south of England, as he stopped into well-known cycling retailer Sigma Sports.

Sigma shared a social media post of Ford, taken at the Hampton Wick branch in south west London.

In the post on Instagram, Sigma said: “Over the years we have been very lucky to have had our fair share of legends from the world of pro cycling and some of the best triathletes in the world swing by our Hampton Wick store.

“Up to now though, visits from college professors of archaeology who aren't shy when it comes to running from boulders and defeating villains to help save the world have been few and far between.

”That though is until we were paid a visit from a certain Mr Harrison Ford. It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the acclaimed actor and director into our store and yes, we are still pinching ourselves!”

Along with shooting in the north of England, the latest Indiana Jones film is also in production at the famous Pinewood studios near Uxbridge in west London, which would explain why Ford made the trip down south.

We’re yet to stumble on Ford’s Strava, so we’re unable to verify if he took any KoMs during his latest ride.