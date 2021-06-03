Tom Pidcock breaks collarbone as pictures show wrecked bike from training crash
The Brit was due to start the Tour de Suisse but instead has undergone surgery in Girona
Tom Pidcock has suffered a broken collarbone after a crash while training.
The rising British star, racing his first WorldTour season for Ineos Grenadiers, fell during a ride in Andorra on Monday (May 31) and required surgery.
Pidcock, 21, scheduled to start the 2021 Tour de Suisse this week but will now be forced to take time off the bike to recover before his goals for the rest of the season.
Pidcock’s coach Kurt Bogaerts said: “Tom is doing well and is already looking ahead and focussed on his rehabilitation. While this means he won’t be able to start at the Tour de Suisse this week as planned, he will get back to training as soon as possible and prepare for the rest of the season.”
A picture has emerged on social media, posted by La Flamme Rouge, which appears to Pidcock’s wrecked Pinarello bike following the crash.
The crash derailed Pidcock’s plans to ride the Tour de Suisse alongside Rohan Dennis, Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz, as Ineos puts the finishing touches to their selection for the 2021 Tour de France.
Pidcock has been on stellar form since joining the elite peloton in February, racking up multiple top-10 finishes in the Classics before winning his first pro race at Brabantse Pijl.
After starting the road season, Pidcock then switched to the mountain bike to continue his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, winning his first elite World Cup event in Nove Mesto ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).
>>> 'My pacing was too aggressive': Geraint Thomas ships 30 seconds in final 8km of Dauphiné time trial
Pidcock returned to training on the road to compete in the Tour de Suisse before the Olympics.
His next scheduled road race is likely to be the Vuelta a España in August, which would be his debut Grand Tour.
-
-
Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky to join SD Worx for 2022
Kopecky will join the Dutch super-team in January after signing a three-year deal
By Owen Rogers •
-
Strava unveils huge Maps revamp and new Group Challenges feature
Segments have now been made easier to find and incorporate into routes
By Stefan Abram •
-
Five talking points from stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal on the brink of glory, Caruso gets his reward, and Yates holds on - the biggest moments from the penultimate stage
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Egan Bernal: I have some time to play with, I just want to have good legs for the time trial
The Colombian star still leads the Giro d’Italia after Simon Yates took back more time
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers announce super-strong team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Tour de France build-up race is always a big objective for the British squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal loses time to Simon Yates on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia
The maglia rosa cracked on the final climb as Yates attacked
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal will not ride the Tour de France in 2021
The Colombian also says the Olympics is in doubt due to his back pain that forced him out of the Tour de France last year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal: The plan was to be conservative, but when I’m at the front I like to attack
The Giro d’Italia 2021 leader also shared his thoughts on the Tour de France, Olympics and the Vuelta a España
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I wanted to show I'm back in the game': No answers to Egan Bernal as maglia rosa stamps his authority on Giro d'Italia
The race leader launched a devastating attack on the Passo Giau to strengthen his hold on pink
By Richard Windsor •
-
Egan Bernal dominates to solo to victory on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The pink jersey dropped everyone on the Passo Giau in horrendous conditions before descending to victory
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •