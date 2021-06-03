Tom Pidcock breaks collarbone as pictures show wrecked bike from training crash

Tom Pidcock has suffered a broken collarbone after a crash while training.

The rising British star, racing his first WorldTour season for Ineos Grenadiers, fell during a ride in Andorra on Monday (May 31) and required surgery.

Pidcock, 21, scheduled to start the 2021 Tour de Suisse this week but will now be forced to take time off the bike to recover before his goals for the rest of the season.

Pidcock’s coach Kurt Bogaerts said: “Tom is doing well and is already looking ahead and focussed on his rehabilitation. While this means he won’t be able to start at the Tour de Suisse this week as planned, he will get back to training as soon as possible and prepare for the rest of the season.”

A picture has emerged on social media, posted by La Flamme Rouge, which appears to Pidcock’s wrecked Pinarello bike following the crash.

The crash derailed Pidcock’s plans to ride the Tour de Suisse alongside Rohan Dennis, Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz, as Ineos puts the finishing touches to their selection for the 2021 Tour de France.

Pidcock has been on stellar form since joining the elite peloton in February, racking up multiple top-10 finishes in the Classics before winning his first pro race at Brabantse Pijl.

After starting the road season, Pidcock then switched to the mountain bike to continue his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, winning his first elite World Cup event in Nove Mesto ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

Pidcock returned to training on the road to compete in the Tour de Suisse before the Olympics.

His next scheduled road race is likely to be the Vuelta a España in August, which would be his debut Grand Tour.