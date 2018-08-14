Tom Pidcock to lead new British cyclocross team in 2018/2019 season

TP Racing will be led by the former World, European and National junior cyclocross champion

Tom Pidcock will lead a new British cyclocross team in the 2018/2019 season.

The team – currently called TP Racing – is registered to the London based sports management, marketing and events company Trinity Sports Management, who manage Pidcock’s career on and off the bike.

Former National junior mountain bike champion Dan Tulett will also ride for the squad, as well as multi-disciplined road, mountain bike and cyclocross racer Emily Wadsworth.

Pidcock – who won the Under 23 World Cup last year when riding for Sven Nys’ Belgian team, Telenet Fidea Lions – commented: “I’ve gained a lot of experience riding for Sven’s team and achieved some good results last season. I want to thank everyone at Telenet Fidea Lions for all the support and guidance they gave me during the year.”

>>> The best cyclocross bikes: a buying guide

“However when Trinity Sports Management discussed with me the opportunity of creating a British CX team, I just couldn’t say no. I am really excited about what we are creating and cannot wait to start racing in the new colours,” added Pidcock, who rides for Team Wiggins on the road.

Runner-up to Pidcock at the 2017 World junior cyclocross championships, Tulett said: “When you look at the success of British riders in cyclocross in recent seasons, I think it is fantastic that we now have the opportunity to ride for a British registered continental cross team. Having raced with and against Tom since we were 10 year olds, I am delighted to join the team and look forward to the new season.”

Wadsworth gained a top-ten place in the National road race championships this year, and explained: “I want to focus on cyclocross this winter and when the opportunity to join this team came up I couldn’t say no, I am really excited now to get racing”.

Director at Trinity Sports Management Andrew McQuaid added: “Working with Tom over the past couple of years, it has been really exciting to see how he keeps developing and improving both on and off road. Creating this team centred around Tom, building an environment he enjoys, seemed to be a natural progression.

“In addition, we are passionate about helping other young British riders coming through, and look forward to supporting Dan and Emily on their racing ambitions. We are very excited about what this team can grow into over the next few years.”

The team is in the process of finalising its partners, and more details are promised soon.