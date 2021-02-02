Tom Pidcock on not drinking coffee, his favourite video game, and Back to the Future

Tom Pidcock recently made the move over from development team Trinity Racing to join Ineos Grenadiers and the British team has released a video with him talking about his life and some fun facts.

“You’ve never had a coffee?” was the question from a shocked Matt Stephens, who was conducting the rider interviews for Ineos, after Pidcock revealed that he had never drank a coffee and doesn’t drink tea which gave Stephens an idea for a future video.

>>> Can Caleb Ewan win a stage in all three Grand Tours in 2021?

But Pidcock’s comparison to Michael Owen isn’t the only thing we learn about the British cyclocross champion in this more laid back, lighthearted interview.

The young Brit revealed that he prefers the Xbox to a PlayStation and that his game of choice is surprisingly Fortnite – an online survival game where you go up against 100 different players from around the world and fight to be the last.

Pidcock says “it’s not the same as it was” after all the updates. When asked if he is a big gamer his reply was an elongated yes before saying: “Yeah I’d say so. I haven’t had much time recently but yeah, I do play quite a lot.”

Pidcock had become known for his elaborate victory celebrations with a bike lift or a ‘superman’ style celebration where he would lie flat in the bike with one arm out stretched in front, when asked which he prefers the under-23 Giro d’Italia winner said: “Superman, but I haven’t really done a celebration recently in the last few years.

“I feel like I’ve grown out of it, I feel a bit silly doing it, but maybe I should bring it back.” adding “I used to plan it when I was a junior.”

The conversation then went to the obvious question of what Pidcock would do if he was given the keys to the ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean car.

After dodging the issue of the fact he hasn’t seen the films, Pidcock said that he would like to go 50 years into the future to take pictures and film what the world was like with climate change before coming back and trying to show people so that they can prevent it from happening.

>>> Here is the stacked Ineos Grenadiers team for Étoile de Bessèges stage race

When asked what he thought about the best way to handle lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic he said: “Just try not to stress about it and worry. Take it day-by-day and… Chill. Basically. Not to worry. Nothing you can do, everyone’s got their opinion and you might not agree with it, but it is what is it.”

Pidcock is joining Ineos after another excellent cyclocross season and will be most likely making his debut for the team at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in the Classics ‘opening weekend’.

Strade Bianche, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Vuelta a España are also down on his calendar for later in the year.