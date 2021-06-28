Update: No broken bones for Geraint Thomas, will be reassessed before Tour de France stage four

Geraint Thomas not suffered any broken bones, a trip to the hospital has confirmed, after the Ineos Grenadier crashed on stage three of the 2021 Tour de France.

Thomas went down early on the third day of the French Grand Tour, dislocating his shoulder and having it put back in place by a medic at the scene.

Finding himself five minutes in arrears, Thomas chased back to the peloton and survived the crash-marred finale to finish alongside Tadej Pogačar, around 20 seconds behind team-mate Richard Carapaz.

The Welshman had been holding his shoulder gingerly after getting back on his bike, and went for an ultrasound following the stage.

The hospital check, Ineos have confirmed, revealed Thomas did not suffer a fracture in his right shoulder and will now be reassessed in the morning before the start of the fourth stage, which should be another flat offering for the sprinters.

"Geraint's post-stage scan and x-ray were clear and we can confirm he has not suffered a fracture in his right shoulder. He will be reassessed in the morning before stage four," the team said in a statement the evening after stage four.

More to follow...