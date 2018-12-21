Trek launches Domane+ electric bike that can hold ‘Tour de France speeds’

Trek's endurance focused road bike is now available with a little extra assistance

Electric bikes have been the fastest growing bike segment in the past year, and as the customer base has expanded, so too has the technology.

In particular, powered road bikes have received a lot of attention with several models joining the parade, the newest of which is the Trek Domane+.

The American brand has added a motor to its popular Domane chassis, in this case a Bosch drive system which it claims can sustain Tour de France speeds at “cycling around the block efforts.”

We hope Trek is talking about uphill speeds, since in the UK e-bikes are still limited to 25kph/15.5mph (though with the ‘grey area’ added 10 per cent explained here, you can maybe sneak up to 17.5mph).

The target is very much riders keen to hold onto group rides even if their fitness isn’t exactly where they’d like it – but there’s some nifty commuter friendly features added in there, too.

At present, there’s only one model under the Domane+ moniker, this retails at £5,000 and comes fitted out with a SRAM Force 1 groupset, featuring a 20T chainring and 11-36 cassette at the rear plus hydraulic disc brakes.

The frame is built to the high spec of the Domane family, made using 500 series OCLV (optimum compaction, low void – more info here) carbon and featuring the rear IsoSpeed decoupler which adds to comfort by dampening vibration from the road.

The claimed weight for a size 56cm is just 17.19 kg, which would be a lot if we weren’t talking about a machine that could provide you with a magical added 250watts, but for a e-bike is very light.

The 500Wh battery powers a Bosch Performance Speed motor, and can cover 100 kilometres on one charge.

Trek has gone big on integration, both to keep things neat and sealed as well as making life simple for those who want practical transportation with minimal faff.

The removable battery is integrated, for starters. Concealed in the frame, it can be removed with no tools, and means that you don’t have to lug an entire bike into the house to charge up.

There’s also Supernova integrated bike lights – and both front and rear daytime running lights are powered by the battery, meaning they’re on at all times without the rider having to do a thing.

Schwalbe G-One Allround tyres in 35c width will allow for varied terrain use, and there’s a computer provided, too.