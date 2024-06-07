Tweets of the week: Cyclists go to the football, and footballers take up cycling

Also, SD Worx-Protime fight over a Garmin, Magnus Cort reviews hotel rooms in yellow, and Patrick Lefevere has some self-awarenesss

Rick Zabel with social media posts overlaid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Many of us here at Cycling Weekly are football fans way from our jobs. I can exclusively reveal that three of our four-strong news team have seen their football teams achieve promotion - Southampton and Oxford United, if you're interested - so we have all had success at Wembley this season.

Happily, then, this past week has been a real crossover episode (Mr Peanutbutter x Bojack Horseman style) as former professional cyclist Rick Zabel travelled to Wembley by bike from Germany to watch his team, Borussia Dortmund, in the Champions League final. Meanwhile, Champions League winner Eden Hazard got on a bike, cycling up Mont Ventoux with Intermarché-Wanty, proving that there is life post-football for the Belgian.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
