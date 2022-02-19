Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Big Jet TV, Chris Froome, plus much more

The latest instalment of funny tweets you've no doubt already seen

Ineos Grenadiers
(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)
By
published

And just like that racing is back. Immediately from the slumbering abyss of the off-season to more races than you can keep up with.

You know what doesn't switch on you like that? Tweets of the week. The comforting stability of 10 tweets a week, the likes of Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Alex Dowsett the usual suspects in propping the series up, week in, week out.

Regardless of whether they're racing 200km that day or not, you can always count on G to make fun of his crashing tendencies.

1. Ineos lining up with a bold 3-2-2 formation

See more

2. Be still my beating heart

See more

3. Michael Mørkøv using every strain of restraint to not tip Mark Cavendish into the sea

See more

4. Geraint Thomas shouldn't even think about getting on a bike while this storm is on

See more

5. I mean, what else would you rather be watching?

See more

6. No-one loves a photoshoot quite like Rigoberto Urán

See more

7. Pretty sure there's a law against this

See more

8. At four seconds the man risks his entire hand for his phone...

See more

9. Um...

See more

10. Two very similar career paths

See more

We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets of the week

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.