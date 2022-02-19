Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Big Jet TV, Chris Froome, plus much more

And just like that racing is back. Immediately from the slumbering abyss of the off-season to more races than you can keep up with.

You know what doesn't switch on you like that? Tweets of the week. The comforting stability of 10 tweets a week, the likes of Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Alex Dowsett the usual suspects in propping the series up, week in, week out.

Regardless of whether they're racing 200km that day or not, you can always count on G to make fun of his crashing tendencies.

1. Ineos lining up with a bold 3-2-2 formation

. ⋆. * * . 🚴‍♂️. * . *⏱️. * . ✨. * . * 🌬️ * ⋆ . * . * . * . 💫 ★ .* #UAETour ⋆. * . ✶ * . * . * . *. * . ⋆ 🚴. * 🏆 . ✶ * * ☀️. ✶. . * 🌴. * . ⋆ pic.twitter.com/zF31arvmf7February 17, 2022 See more

2. Be still my beating heart

Thibaut Pinot accélère à son tour ! pic.twitter.com/b0LQrpsgItFebruary 18, 2022 See more

3. Michael Mørkøv using every strain of restraint to not tip Mark Cavendish into the sea

How to make a nice pic? 😅Ask to @MichaelMorkov and @MarkCavendish 😎@qst_alphavinyl 🐺 pic.twitter.com/8oXaoh0WIiFebruary 18, 2022 See more

4. Geraint Thomas shouldn't even think about getting on a bike while this storm is on

Good luck to everyone biking to work tomorrow 🤣 #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/4nXzRPjlnJFebruary 17, 2022 See more

5. I mean, what else would you rather be watching?

When you're watching the jets come in, but it's time to go bike racing 🤣#68RdS coverage will be starting soon to rival Big Jet TV 🛬🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qeSJK1NlmCFebruary 18, 2022 See more

6. No-one loves a photoshoot quite like Rigoberto Urán

Los chicos de Antioquía 🇨🇴✨ pic.twitter.com/lHr7iBLCLBFebruary 15, 2022 See more

7. Pretty sure there's a law against this

Our Valentines 😍 pic.twitter.com/YOUVNUPfsRFebruary 14, 2022 See more

8. At four seconds the man risks his entire hand for his phone...

🇨🇴 #Nacionales2022 The new Colombian National road champ, @HiguitSergio! 🍾👏🏼🎉 pic.twitter.com/Mb65LV0IWUFebruary 13, 2022 See more

9. Um...

Can we talk about time trial bikes? 😬#cycling #timetrial https://t.co/2JI7xU6avi pic.twitter.com/lyW1LEGNWlFebruary 12, 2022 See more

10. Two very similar career paths

My kids are going to become either cyclists or sheep farmers (or cycling sheep farmers) 🚴🐑🧑‍🌾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wLTbCSQtclFebruary 11, 2022 See more

We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets of the week