Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Big Jet TV, Chris Froome, plus much more
The latest instalment of funny tweets you've no doubt already seen
And just like that racing is back. Immediately from the slumbering abyss of the off-season to more races than you can keep up with.
You know what doesn't switch on you like that? Tweets of the week. The comforting stability of 10 tweets a week, the likes of Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Alex Dowsett the usual suspects in propping the series up, week in, week out.
Regardless of whether they're racing 200km that day or not, you can always count on G to make fun of his crashing tendencies.
1. Ineos lining up with a bold 3-2-2 formation
. ⋆. * * . 🚴♂️. * . *⏱️. * . ✨. * . * 🌬️ * ⋆ . * . * . * . 💫 ★ .* #UAETour ⋆. * . ✶ * . * . * . *. * . ⋆ 🚴. * 🏆 . ✶ * * ☀️. ✶. . * 🌴. * . ⋆ pic.twitter.com/zF31arvmf7February 17, 2022
2. Be still my beating heart
Thibaut Pinot accélère à son tour ! pic.twitter.com/b0LQrpsgItFebruary 18, 2022
3. Michael Mørkøv using every strain of restraint to not tip Mark Cavendish into the sea
How to make a nice pic? 😅Ask to @MichaelMorkov and @MarkCavendish 😎@qst_alphavinyl 🐺 pic.twitter.com/8oXaoh0WIiFebruary 18, 2022
4. Geraint Thomas shouldn't even think about getting on a bike while this storm is on
Good luck to everyone biking to work tomorrow 🤣 #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/4nXzRPjlnJFebruary 17, 2022
5. I mean, what else would you rather be watching?
When you're watching the jets come in, but it's time to go bike racing 🤣#68RdS coverage will be starting soon to rival Big Jet TV 🛬🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/qeSJK1NlmCFebruary 18, 2022
6. No-one loves a photoshoot quite like Rigoberto Urán
Los chicos de Antioquía 🇨🇴✨ pic.twitter.com/lHr7iBLCLBFebruary 15, 2022
7. Pretty sure there's a law against this
Our Valentines 😍 pic.twitter.com/YOUVNUPfsRFebruary 14, 2022
8. At four seconds the man risks his entire hand for his phone...
🇨🇴 #Nacionales2022 The new Colombian National road champ, @HiguitSergio! 🍾👏🏼🎉 pic.twitter.com/Mb65LV0IWUFebruary 13, 2022
9. Um...
Can we talk about time trial bikes? 😬#cycling #timetrial https://t.co/2JI7xU6avi pic.twitter.com/lyW1LEGNWlFebruary 12, 2022
10. Two very similar career paths
My kids are going to become either cyclists or sheep farmers (or cycling sheep farmers) 🚴🐑🧑🌾🏴 pic.twitter.com/wLTbCSQtclFebruary 11, 2022
We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets of the week
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
The Best Presidents Day Cycling Deals 2022
This Presidents Day save big on GoPro, Wahoo, Shimano, Assos and more!
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Ready for something different? How to get fit off the bike
Many of the world’s best cyclists are also very accomplished in other activities – and perhaps it’s no coincidence. Dr Josephine Perry sets out an assortment of sideline interests to complement your riding
By Josephine Perry • Published