Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas riles up the Italians, London braves the cold and off-season existentialism kicks in

It's been a snowy week in the UK and one that saw Geraint Thomas take to Twitter to announce he'll be riding the Giro d'Italia next year. Some riders might have used a slick graphic, with flashes of pink and a heavily-photoshopped action shot. Not G, though.

Instead, the Welshman simply wrote "oh go on then" and followed up with a picture of a ham and pineapple pizza.

Now, I'm no cultural expert, but I'm pretty sure that's considered a hate crime in Italy. Mathieu van der Poel found this out in May, when he was chased by a pineapple-wielding fan after revealing the fruit as his favourite pizza topping.

Elsewhere on Twitter, there's some festive cheer, a bunch of rowdy Frenchmen on holiday in Spain and Jumbo Visma's Coryn Labecki ponders life's big questions.

1. Lowri Thomas sacrificed aero for festive cheer, and we couldn't be more on board with it

🎄Gearing up for Christmas 🎄Can you spot the festive fashion Lowri Thomas was sporting on the Manchester boards this week? 🧦Not sure how aero they are! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Jevyoj1oL2December 10, 2022 See more

2. Here's Marc Madiot ambling aimlessly through the streets of Calpe, bellowing the French national anthem

Le patron est content 😅 #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/HP1o8BPMpiDecember 10, 2022 See more

3. David Gaudu ran a 34km trail race in less than three hours, because why not?

Pour info : notre top cycliste Français David Gaudu (🇫🇷) – quatrième du dernier Tour de France – s’est classé 5ème du Menestrail Moncontour ce samedi 🙋‍♂️ Trail de 34 kilomètres dont 1200 mètres de D+ parcourus en moins de 3H d’effort (2H56.58) 👍Et maintenant focus :🚴‍♂️📈🏔️🌬️ ! pic.twitter.com/Catw5bOUcPDecember 10, 2022 See more

4. There's surely enough space for some bike lanes here

One of the many great things about snow is that it shows us how much road space is actually used compared to how much there is - Ludgate Hill is *clearly* two to three times wider than is necessary (📸@s0phiefrancesca) pic.twitter.com/1PFgE0WIIGJanuary 24, 2021 See more

5. Not a chance you'd see me out in those conditions, but chapeau to the brave Londoners

-5 degrees and icy in London today, I think we can put ‘people won’t cycle in winter’ to bed pic.twitter.com/h7XQoLEQUDDecember 15, 2022 See more

6. Geraint Thomas is off to the Giro d'Italia next year, but before he goes, he's determined to rile up the locals

Giro here we come pic.twitter.com/JqG5UvmUWfDecember 12, 2022 See more

7. Here's G again, this time having a little pop at his team-mates. The more eagle-eyed might be wondering what the Welshman used to take this picture

2022🤦‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/A9WeWJ0TJEDecember 15, 2022 See more

8. Off-season existentialism is kicking in for Coryn Labecki

Is new music trash? Or am I just getting old?December 9, 2022 See more

9. Great to see the City Academy riders asking the big questions, like what's Emma Finucane's favourite trainline?

10. Alison Jackson turned 34 on Wednesday, so she grabbed some purple balloons and hit the gravel trails