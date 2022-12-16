Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas riles up the Italians, London braves the cold and off-season existentialism kicks in

No amount of snow can stop the tweets from rolling in

Geraint Thomas waving with a tweet added with a picture of a pizza
(Image credit: Getty/Twitter)
Tom Davidson
published

It's been a snowy week in the UK and one that saw Geraint Thomas take to Twitter to announce he'll be riding the Giro d'Italia next year. Some riders might have used a slick graphic, with flashes of pink and a heavily-photoshopped action shot. Not G, though. 

Instead, the Welshman simply wrote "oh go on then" and followed up with a picture of a ham and pineapple pizza. 

Now, I'm no cultural expert, but I'm pretty sure that's considered a hate crime in Italy. Mathieu van der Poel found this out in May, when he was chased by a pineapple-wielding fan after revealing the fruit as his favourite pizza topping. 

Elsewhere on Twitter, there's some festive cheer, a bunch of rowdy Frenchmen on holiday in Spain and Jumbo Visma's Coryn Labecki ponders life's big questions. 

Here's our weekly social media round-up, for your scrolling delight. 

1. Lowri Thomas sacrificed aero for festive cheer, and we couldn't be more on board with it

2. Here's Marc Madiot ambling aimlessly through the streets of Calpe, bellowing the French national anthem

3. David Gaudu ran a 34km trail race in less than three hours, because why not?

4. There's surely enough space for some bike lanes here

5. Not a chance you'd see me out in those conditions, but chapeau to the brave Londoners

6. Geraint Thomas is off to the Giro d'Italia next year, but before he goes, he's determined to rile up the locals 

7. Here's G again, this time having a little pop at his team-mates. The more eagle-eyed might be wondering what the Welshman used to take this picture

8. Off-season existentialism is kicking in for Coryn Labecki

9. Great to see the City Academy riders asking the big questions, like what's Emma Finucane's favourite trainline?  

10. Alison Jackson turned 34 on Wednesday, so she grabbed some purple balloons and hit the gravel trails

