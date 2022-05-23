Best of the rest day tweets: Van der Poel starts a culinary war, riders top up their tans, and EOLO have a dance
We will make it through today, I promise
Here we are again, a Monday lull. The riders have stepped off their bikes for the day, and we have been forced to switch off Eurosport. Fortunately, there is actually cycling today - Ellen van Dijk goes for the women's Hour Record in a few hours - but until then, here are some posts to keep you going.
While it might be a rest day for the protagonists of this Giro d'Italia, it certainly isn't a day off for the team staff around them - spare a thought for the mechanics on a day like today.
Not satisfied with a stage win and a spell in the pink jersey, Mathieu van der Poel has decided to start a culinary war to occupy himself on Monday, while others are chilling in much more standard ways.
Sit back, relax, and have a scroll through some incredible* social media posts.
* might not actually all be incredible
1. Don't Ineos Grenadiers look happy on the final rest day. They have reason to be too, with Richard Carapaz in the pink jersey, although he has declined to wear it today...
Rest day 📸The boys are ready for the final week 👊 pic.twitter.com/WOwPZAC4tcMay 23, 2022
2. Similarly, DSM all look very happy on their ride around Lake Garda, what a spot to have a day off in
Smile for the camera guys 📸 Doing a bit of sight seeing on our #Giro rest day ride with a stop along the beautiful Lake Garda 😍 pic.twitter.com/fvOaMOhc1nMay 23, 2022
3. Tobias Ludvigsson is attempting to get rid of his cyclist tan lines today, sporting the sleeveless Groupama jersey
A post shared by Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@equipegroupamafdj)
A photo posted by on
4. Look, I can't say I'm particularly wowed by this video of Fabio Felline grabbing a bidon, but maybe that's exactly what gets you going
A post shared by Astana Qazaqstan Team (@astanaqazaqstanteam)
A photo posted by on
5. Onto the big one. Mathieu van der Poel horrifies/cheers the world by revealing he likes pineapple on pizza. He truly will never get a match on Hinge with outrageous opinions like that
Ananas 🍍May 22, 2022
6. Alessandro de Marchi immediately warns the Dutch superstar, what has he let himself in for? More as we get it
Dangerous my friend!May 22, 2022
7. Doesn't Mark Cavendish look happy to be having a coffee with his mate Bert Van Lerberghe. He might not be as happy by the time all this week's climbing is over
#MondayMotivationPhoto: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/rBEu4t6yatMay 23, 2022
8. It's Lorenzo Rota's birthday! Happy birthday Lorenzo, who turns 27 today. He finished on the stage to Genova the other day, sadly missing out on the perfect present to himself. Maybe he'll get another go tomorrow, if he survives his birthday bumps
Imagine celebrating your birthday on the rest day of the #Giro 🤩Happy birthday Lorenzo Rota 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JX1KcavCSKMay 23, 2022
9. Two EOLO-Kometa riders have done a dance thing and I have no idea what is going on, to be honest
Things happening on the rest day of the Giro d'Italia...#Giro#EOK22dream@giroditalia @mircomaestri9 @davide_bais @OutOfCycling @Ciclignorante @ivanbasso @stefanozana pic.twitter.com/9ZQKeeNMYqMay 23, 2022
10. I wish I was as relaxed as Lawson Craddock is in this photo, rather than being slightly anxious writing about social media posts. He looks chilled though, hope he's ready for the Alps
A post shared by Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@greenedgecycling)
A photo posted by on
11. Finally, what does João Almeida get in his box of underwear? The mind boggles
Italian cycling: the leader of the young rider classification gets a lovely box of Intimissimi underwear every day pic.twitter.com/S2MJN9QfKCMay 23, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
'This was my most beautiful victory' - Giulio Ciccone overwhelmed by Giro d'Italia win
The Italian powered to an impressive solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro on Sunday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Ellen van Dijk says breaking Hour Record will be difficult: 'Joss Lowden's record is a really high standard'
The Dutchwoman will attempt to break Lowden's distance of 48.405km at the Velodrome Suisse on Monday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'This was my most beautiful victory' - Giulio Ciccone overwhelmed by Giro d'Italia win
The Italian powered to an impressive solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro on Sunday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Stefano Oldani victorious on stage 12 of Giro d'Italia in race dominated by the breakaway
The Italian secured his first-ever career victory by winning at his home Grand Tour on the run to Genoa
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alberto Dainese sprints to victory on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
The Team DSM rider becomes the first Italian rider to win a stage at this year's Grand Tour in his home country
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Caleb Ewan's struggles continue at 'Giro d'Italia from hell'
The Australian rider seemed dejected on Instagram after finishing over 30 minutes on stage ten
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Biniam Girmay withdraws from Giro d'Italia following podium eye injury
A cork struck the Eritrean in his left eye while he celebrated his historic stage ten victory on Tuesday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Biniam Girmay creates history with Giro d'Italia stage ten victory
The Eritrean becomes the first black African to ever win a Grand Tour stage
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'I lost my mind for a moment': Juan Pedro López apologises for bottle throw in emotional response after retaining Giro lead
'This is a dream for me' the Spaniard said as he holds on to the maglia rosa
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Five talking points from stage eight of the Giro d'Italia 2022
What we learned from an exciting day of intense action
By Ryan Dabbs • Published